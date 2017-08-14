We are nothing more than the memories we keep. Lionsgate Premiere has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the upcoming thriller Rememory, starring Peter Dinklage, Julia Ormond, Henry Ian Cusick and the late Anton Yelchin in one of his final films. Peter Dinklage plays a mystery man who tries to unlock the truth about a new device that allows people to replay their own memories. Rememory was directed by Mark Palansky from a script he co-wrote with Michael Vukadinovich, with Daniel Bekerman and Lee Clay producing.

The film explores the unexplained death of Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), a visionary scientific pioneer whose body is found shortly after the unveiling of his newest work: a device able to extract, record and play a person's memories. Gordon's wife, Carolyn (Julia Ormond, Mad Men, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Legends of the Fall), retreats into her house and cuts off contact with the outside world when a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Station Agent) shows up. After stealing the machine, he uses it to try and solve the murder, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places.

The trailer debuted on Lionsgate Movies YouTube, with the movie featuring supporting cast members such as Evelyne Brochu, Jordana Largy, Carrie Fleming, Gracyn Shinyei, Colin Lawrence, Andrew Herr and Courtney Richter. The film will debut for free on Google Play for a limited time only starting August 24, with the film arriving in theaters September 8. While it isn't known if the film will have a wide release on September 8, it will be going up against New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated IT remake, along with Open Road Films' Home Again and Atlas Distribution's 9/11, which are all opening in wide release. Also opening in limited release is GKIDS' Napping Princesss, Magnolia's School Life, The Orchard's Trophy, IFC's The Unknown Girl.

This film marks a reunion for Peter Dinklage and director Mark Palansky, who previously collaborated on the director's feature film debut, Penelope, where he starred alongside Christina Ricci and Catherine O'Hara. While the actor has certainly been keeping busy on the small screen with HBO's iconic series Game of Thrones, he has still found time for some big screen ventures as well. The actor recently lent his voice to The Angry Birds Movie as Mighty Eagle and starred in The Boss alongside Melissa McCarthy. He will next be seen in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Avengers: Infinity War, which recently wrapped production.

Mark Palansky hasn't directed a feature since his debut Penelope, but he has directed episodes of the hit Lemony Snickett series A Series of Unfortunate Events, which debuted earlier this year on the Netflix streaming service. While this movie will face some stiff competition in theaters, it will be interesting to see how fans react to the film after watching it for free on Google Play later this month. It could be quite the interesting experiment, to see if a free sampling on Google Play or other digital outlets could help bolster the box office results for an indie film like Rememory. While we wait for more details, take a look at the trailer and poster below.