Yesterday, we reported that German production company Constantin Film, which holds the rights to the Resident Evil franchise and produced the first seven movies, is now planning a Resident Evil reboot, which the company is hoping will span a six-movie franchise. Today we have even more details about this reboot, with iconic filmmaker James Wan coming aboard to serve as a producer. The project will also be written by Greg Russo, with this new report confirming that it will have an entirely different cast, although no one has signed on to star yet.

Deadline reports that James Wan will produce alongside Constantin Film and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster. There is no director for the project yet, but with a writer and producer now aboard, the project seems to be moving forward rather quickly, so that may change soon. However, there is no release date in place, and this reboot comes on the heels of the most successful installment of the original movie franchise to date, despite a new domestic low at the box office.

Back in January, Sony Pictures and Constantin released Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which has long been confirmed as the final movie in the Resident Evil franchise. The franchise has never been a huge hit domestically, with 2010's Resident Evil: Afterlife the highest-grossing domestic movie with just $60.1 million, although it earned $300.2 million worldwide. This year's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter earned a paltry $26.8 million domestically, but it earned an impressive $285.4 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $312.2 million, the highest worldwide gross of the seven movies.

The highest grossing foreign box office territory for Resident Evil 6 was easily China, which earned a whopping $159.4 million in the Middle Kingdom. It also had a three-day debut of $94.5 million, which was the largest opening weekend ever for an import. Clearly there is still a global audience for these Resident Evil movies, which makes sense that Constantin Film is wasting no time on getting a reboot together. The video game franchise is still going strong as well, with the seventh installment of the Resident Evil video game series, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, launching in January, just days before Resident Evil: The Final Chapter came out.

The original Resident Evil franchise starred Milla Jovovich as Alice, with a large group of supporting cast members that would rotate in and out of these movies. Stars such as Ali Larter as Claire,Shawn Roberts as Albert Wesker, and Eoin Macken as Doc returned for the final chapter. It isn't clear how many of these characters will be included, or if this reboot will create new characters that aren't featured in the video games. Hopefully we'll have more on this Resident Evil Reboot soon.