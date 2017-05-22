Legendary horror comedy movie company Troma has announced that the long awaited sequel to 2012's Return to Nuke Em' High Vol. 1 will premier at Cannes. The movie, titled Return to Return to Nuke 'Em High Aka Vol. 2, has been 7 years in the making along with Volume 1, but is finally ready for its big screen debut. The movie will be screened at the prestigious Arcade 3 Cinema on May 23rd as announced by Troma Entertainment president Lloyd Kaufman (The Toxic Avenger). The idea for the Nuke Em' High in volumes came from long time Troma fan and friend Quentin Tarantino. Kaufman was inspired by the Kill Bill series and decided to try his hand at a series or "event film" as Kaufman says, with a significantly smaller budget.

Horror Society reports that Return To Return To Nuke Em' High is a revisiting to Troma's 1986 Class of Nuke Em' High and that it has been in the planning stages since 2010 when Kaufman and Troma Entertainment Vice President Michael Herz decided that they wanted to do something special for the 40th anniversary of Troma. The 2 volume set started with 2012's Return to Nuke Em' High Vol. 1 and are both directed by Kaufman. Herz declares that the new installment is "the best Troma movie ever made!"

Return To Return To Nuke Em' High takes place at Tromaville High School (where else?) where the glee club has been mutated into a gang of vicious Cretins. Two innocent lesbian lovers, Christine and Lauren and Kevin the Wonder Duck have to fight the Cretins and monsters as well as defeat the evil Tromorganic Foodstuff's Conglomerate to save all of humanity. The movie is tackling a lot of the hot button issues of today including mega corporations, bullying, and LGBTQ rights as well as violence and prejudice.

Troma started in 1974 and was founded by Kaufman and Herz. The company is known for low budget B-movies that spoof 1950s horror movies with absurd and over the top comedy. There's plenty of nudity, gore, and graphic cheesy violence in all of Troma's work. They are arguably the best known for putting out the 1984 dark comedy super hero movie The Toxic Avenger, which had a budget of $500,000 and made an impressive $800,000, mostly making money on the midnight movie circuit. The movie spawned 2 sequels after Kaufman realized that he had shot too much footage for the first movie, so he split it in two, much like Return To Return To Nuke Em' High.

Return To Return To Nuke Em' High is set to premier on May 23rd at the Arcade 3 Cinema at Cannes and will have repeated viewings throughout the week. Fans of Troma know what to expect and this movie will be no different. Fans who want to see the movie on the big screen are encouraged to call movie theaters and request to see Return To Return To Nuke Em' High.