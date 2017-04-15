The prequel trilogy is without a doubt one of the more hated things in the Star Wars universe, even though over the past few years there has really been a turning tide in the way some fans approach it. Last December's Anthology movie Rogue One even embraced it. But still, the core cast of those films have been a little apprehensive about returning to this galaxy. So many were surprised that Hayden Christensen, who appeared as the lead in the second two prequels, Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, would attend the biggest Star Wars fan gathering in the world. Especially with how much he's been derided and made fun of over the years. But there he was, appearing at the Star Wars Celebration panel. And he seems to have a good sense of humor about it all.

For the past fifteen years or so, fans have ruthlessly torn into Hayden Christensen's performance, attacking his wooden dialogue and making fun of his romantic ways with Padmé Amidala. But the biggest zingers come out whenever anyone sits and tries to watch the painful Tattooine sand monologue from Attack of the Clones. Luckily, Hayden has a pretty good sense of humor about it. When asked by the host of the Star Wars Show what his true feelings are about sand, he said this.

"It's not really smooth. It doesn't really stay in one place. I'm not such a big fan of it myself. Although, if it leads to the water, I can tolerate it. But Anakin came from a desert planet, so I understood his contempt for it."

All jokes aside, Hayden Christensen seems to enjoy his time spent at Star Wars Celebration, but you can't quite get over the sense that he resents some of the longtime fans who have made his performance the butt of one too many jokes over the years. He didn't directly address this while doing his short interview from a replica of the Millennium Falcon. Perhaps he was instructed to not 'go there'. But he did comment on his participation in the Star Wars 40th Anniversary panel he participated in, and he seems to have had a good time with that. He says this.

"It was amazing. Everyone was really happy to be there. It was good to see some old faces, and share some old stories. And we got some great surprises. It was fantastic. It was epic inside."

Star Wars isn't just a movie series. For some it is a way of life. More so, it has become its own religion. One that fuels a 5 day festival. Like it or not, Hayden Christensen is a very big part of this universe, playing one of the most important charafters in the franchise. And its something that he'll never be able to shake off, no matter how bad he wanted to some times. He made that evident by staying away from any and all Star Wars related events over the years. But he claims to be glad he's back, and the reception from fans this weekend has been loving more than anything else. About his experience with Star Wars over the past decade and a half, he says this.

"It's evolved. But there are so many people who are discovering the movie for the first time. My relationship with the films is still very much present in my life. And my life is still very Star Wars centric, believe it or not. It's evolved, but not too much. It's still pretty much the same, actually."

There is some speculation and rumor that Hayden Christensen is actually coming back as Force Ghost Anakin in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor did not confirm or deny those rumors while at Star Wars Celebration. But his appearance did get fans talking, and it helped ease the actor back into their conscious mind about what these stories are and what they truly represent. And with an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie possibly happening, we all kind of doubt this is the last we'll see of Hayden Christensen in this universe.