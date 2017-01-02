Most of us never have to think about how others around the world are presented with movies made for English speaking audiences. But the fact of the matter is, massive movies are enjoyed by people everywhere, no matter what language they speak. Star Wars is no exception, and Revenge of the Sith made quite a bit of money on a global scale. However, sometimes things simply don't translate, and that is evidenced in truly baffling fashion by the Chinese to English subtitles for the movie.

Clips of this insane redubbing have made their way online before, but with the success of Rogue One, Star Wars is very much in the public consciousness. That being the case, some videos from the Chinese to English re-dubbed version of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith have started to circulate on YouTube again. Since the Star Wars movies are copyrighted by Lucasfilm, there are some potential issues with uploading these clips, as YouTube user DeathJohnsonMisc explained in his description for a video clip he made available.

"I tried to keep these highlights short enough to avoid copyright issues, but we'll see how it turns out, the video may get taken down anyway."

With that in mind, you should probably watch these videos while you can. If you aren't in the mood to watch the full dubbed movie (which you can do if you so please), there is a clip below that clocks in at just under three minutes, giving a really good idea of just how crazy this re-dubbing is. For example, during the opening sequence of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, there is quite an impressive space battle going on. At one point, one of the pilots is being tailed and is in danger of being shot down. Instead of saying "he is behind me" or something to that effect, the pilot in the dubbed version screams "he is in my behind!" Not quite the same thing.

In the three-minute video for this poorly dubbed version of Revenge of the Sith, which is commonly known as Backstroke of the West, there is so much baffling dialogue that it is borderline hard to believe this is a real thing. For instance, very inexplicably, Obi-Wan and General Grievous both yell out the phrase "a day after the fair" at different times. Speaking of Grievous, he was given a pretty memorable catchphrase in this version of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith when he yells "battle to the death of them!" several times in the direction of Obi-Wan and Anakin. That barely scratches the surface of the insanity in this baffling Chinese to English translation.

It is no secret that the Star Wars prequel trilogy is something many fans try their best to forget about. With that said, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is generally considered to be the best of the three movies. Even if you love the movie, it is way worth watching at least the video clip to see how much worse (or better) this movie would have been with the translated dialogue. If you're really looking to kill some time, the full movie has been uploaded to YouTube as well. You can check out both videos for yourself below.