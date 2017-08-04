The Academy Award winning actor Richard Dreyfuss is angry that he has not received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his body of work and he's not afraid to let you know about it. In addition, the actor had some choice words for his What About Bob? co-star, Bill Murray. The 69-year old actor doesn't seem to mind that Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, and Jack Nicholson have won the Lifetime Achievement Award through the American Film Institute, but thinks that he deserves to be in their ranks.

Dreyfuss sat down with the Telegraph U.K. for a very candid interview and brought up the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and the fact that other actors have gotten it and not him. The actor explains.

"I am bothered that they've been given Lifetime Achievement Awards by the American Film Institute and I haven't."

Dreyfuss did win in an Academy Award in 1978 for his performance in The Goodbye Girl, but has said the he wished that he would have won the Oscar later in life. The actor says he'd rather have one the coveted award when he was into his 50s as opposed to winning it at such a young age. Richard Dreyfuss comes off more than a little arrogant in the interview, which isn't news to many of his co-stars from over the years.

Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss famously did not see eye-to-eye while making the comedy What About Bob? Dreyfuss confesses that he still "loathes" Murrray and thinks that he is a "pig." After saying all of this, the actor later says that he still finds Bill Murray to be funny. Dreyfuss had this to say.

"Bill Murray is a pig. What really irritates me about him is that he's a good golfer and I'm not and also, he's funny enough that, even now, although I loathe him, he makes me laugh."

Later in the same interview, Dreyfuss brings up the fact that he abused drugs and alcohol when he was younger because he didn't like himself when he was growing up and alludes to suicide. The actor confesses.

"I grew up not liking myself very much. I became a schmuck. I was doing drugs. I was drinking a bottle of cognac a day. I was sleeping with other men's wives. I got to the point where I wanted someone to stop the world so I could get off."

Dreyfuss has been sober for over 30 years now, but apparently he did not hold on too much of his money because as he said, "No one told me that you were supposed to put some of it aside each time for the future." Although Richard Dreyfuss has starred in American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Holland's Opus, and many more Hollywood classic movies, the actor claims that he is now broke.

Richard Dreyfuss' arrogance and reluctance to play "second fiddle" may be adding to why the actor hasn't been working as much lately. Dreyfuss admits that he wants the starring role only because the leading star has all of the power while the co-star has to pretty much "beg" for any sort of power on set and within the movie. One has to wonder why nobody wants to work with him, he seems like such a nice guy.