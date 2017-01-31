The past couple of years have been very good for horror fans. Not only have their been indie breakouts like The Witch and It Follows, but studio horror movies like Lights Out and Don't Breathe have also impressed critics and audiences alike. Even The Conjuring 2 managed to be an outstanding horror sequel, which seems to be a less common occurance. Paramount is hoping to get in on the action with Rings this weekend, and they have just released a couple of brand new clips online.

Paramount Pictures uploaded two new clips from Rings to their YouTube channel today, including one that shows the first three minutes of the movie. The clip features the airplane sequence that has been teased in the trailers and shows Samara really demonstrating her powers by putting an entire plane full of people in danger. The clip bears a lot of similarity to the opening of the first Final Destination, but it is pretty effective. The second clip features The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki watching the cursed tape for the first time. Here is the official synopsis for Rings.

"A new chapter in the beloved Ring horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before..."

Rings is being directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, and serves as a sequel to the 2002 hit The Ring. While the first movie in the series, and the original Japanese movie Ring, are both very well liked and highly regarded, the sequel The Ring Two didn't quite live up when it was released in 2005. These clips for Rings are fairly encouraging, but given how many times Paramount has shifted the release date for the movie, it doesn't seem as though the studio has a tremendous amount of confidence in it. Maybe they used that time to do some reshoots and re-edits to get Rings up to snuff? We'll find out soon enough.

The Ring was a massive hit when it was first released in 2002. Aided by the star power of Naomi Watts and a Halloween release, the movie was a massive commercial success. Worldwide, The Ring earned $249 million at the box office, making it the most successful horror remake of all-time. Not only that, but unlike many horror movies, The Ring was also well-liked by critics, as it currently sits at a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Ring Two fared poorly compared to the original in every way. It only made $161 million at the box office, and it was panned by critics. That was enough to kill the franchise for a while, but not forever, apparently.

The cast for Rings includes Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D'Onofrio. Rings opens in theaters everywhere on February 3, 2017. Be sure to check out the newly released clips for yourself below.