After a number of release date delays, Paramount is finally bringing its long-awaited horror sequel Rings to theaters next month. Today the studio has debuted the first poster, which offers another look at the horror icon Samara. Paramount released the first trailer back in August, but with the February 3 release date approaching, the studio is debuting a second trailer at some point this week.

While this Paramount project was originally believed to be a reboot or a remake, that notion was quickly dispelled, with Rings confirmed as a new chapter in the Ring horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before...

The cast includes Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, Lizzie Brochere, Zach Roerig, Laura Wiggins and Vincent D'Onofrio. Rings was originally slated to hit theaters on November 13, 2015, just months after principal photography began, but it was later pushed into the spring of 2016. Then last February, it was pushed to a Halloween 2016 release date, before being pushed into the February 3, 2017 date. With the arrival of this poster and a new trailer, it seems that this date may finally be set in stone for Samara's return.

The Ring sequel is slated to open against another Paramount movie, Same Kind of Different as Me, starring Renee Zellweger and Greg Kinnear. It's possible that movie's release date will be shifted, since it's extremely rare to find a studio opening two movies against each other. It will also go up against STX Entertainment's The Space Between Us and an untitled Blumhouse horror movie, but Rings will have an even tougher time at the box office in its second weekend. It will be going up against the highly-anticipated sequel Fifty Shades Darker, expected to be one 2017's biggest blockbuster hits, along with Keanu Reeves' sequel John Wick 2 and The Lego Batman Movie.

F. Javier Gutierrez (Before the Fall) directs Rings from a screenplay by Jacob Estes, Akiva Goldsman and David Loucka, based on the original novel by Kôji Suzuki. The 2002 thriller The Ring, an English-language remake of the Japanese thriller Ringu, was a big hit at the box office, taking in $129.1 million domestically and $249.3 million worldwide from a $48 million budget. The 2005 sequel, The Ring Two, wasn't quite as successful, earning $76.2 million domestic and $161.4 million worldwide from an unspecified budget. While we wait to see if Rings can bring this franchise back to its former box office glory, take a look at the new poster, as we wait for the new trailer to drop later this week.