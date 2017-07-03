The godfather of zombie cinema is at it again. Though he sadly won't be in the director's chair this time around, George A. Romero is gearing up to produce his next zombie movie, Road of the Dead. The project is essentially a Nascar zombie movie, which is certainly something new within the realm of zombie movies and, given how many zombie movies have been made over the years, that is a pretty big accomplishment. Now, the first poster for Road of the Dead has been unveiled and it looks appropriately badass.

The Road of the Dead artwork was revealed by Bloddy Disgusting ahead of this year's Fantasia International Film Festival, which takes place in Montreal from July 20-23. George A. Romero's zombie flick will be at the festival in an attempt to secure financing. Fingers crossed. The poster paints Road of the Dead as a zombie movie taking place in the world of Mad Max: Fury Road and, based on comments that have been made about the movie previously, that seems about right.

""In the darkest days of the zombie apocalypse, the last safe place on earth is anything but, as a mad despot uses the spectacle of high octane carnage to keep control of his populous."

Road of the Dead is set to take place on an island where zombie prisoners race cars in a modern-day Coliseum for the entertainment of wealthy people. Similar to Ben-Hur, which is said to be an influence on the movie, but with undead racers. Director Matt Birman has said that Road of the Dead will be a hybrid between Road Warrior and Rollerball. Pair all of that with this artwork and it sounds like this could be an all-out-ridiculous but totally awesome bit of zombie movie fun.

It may bum some fans out to know that George A. Romero, the man behind Night of the Living Dead, The Crazies and Dawn of the Dead, isn't going to be directing Road of the Dead, but it seems to be in good hands. Matt Birman, who actually pitched the initial idea, worked with Romero as a second unit director on Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead and Survival of the Dead. So he knows the world that this movie is going to fit into. In terms of continuity, Road of the Dead is reportedly going to be taking place six years after the events of Land of the Dead.

Filming has yet to start on Road of the Dead, as the production is waiting to secure financing. Hopefully, someone at the Fantasia International Film Festival likes it enough to give George A. Romero and Matt Birman some money to actually get cameras rolling because this sounds like a blast. Netflix, are you listening? Be sure to check out the first poster for Road of the Dead for yourself below.