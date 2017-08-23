Robert Downey Jr. took to social media this morning to warn fans of potential scam artists impersonating him in order to steal money through fake charities. Unfortunately, celebrity impersonators try to scam people out of their hard-earned money every day and the internet has made it 1,000 times easier to do. Last year, many fans of huge country music artists started to get personal messages from the "artists" themselves starting conversations and then sharing that they needed someone dependable to pay for the delivery of top-secret briefcase that contained thousands of dollars and concert tickets. Robert Downey Jr. didn't reveal what type of scam was being applied under his name, probably to avoid bringing attention to the problem.

Downey Jr. is constantly raising money for charities that are close to the actor, so it makes sense that some scumbags would utilize the actor's good deeds to turn them into a scam to steal money from people trying to do something nice for others. Just recently in June the actor participated in a charity with Microsoft that raised a bunch of money. The warning was posted to Downey Jr.'s official Twitter page and urged his fans to "have each other's backs." The full note reads.

"Dearest fans (Ducklings, Honey Bunnies, or otherwise), it has come to my attention that one or more scam artists have taken to impersonating me online and asking some of you via private message or chat for "donations" for various "causes." Just wanted to let you know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason. Any communication from me will originate from my public, verified social media pages, and all fundraising is done via broad, public campaigns. I am constantly humbled by the incredible love, support, and generosity of our little community. Some want to take advantage of that, so let's have each other's backs. Love you all, and stay safe..."

Downey Jr. has done a lot of charity work over the years and the aforementioned campaign with Microsoft raised $1 million dollars for the Random Act Funding, which is a philanthropic organization founded by Downey Jr. and his wife Susan. The organization has given money to the Boys and Girls Club, United Friends of Children, Upward Bound House, Toys for Tots, and numerous others. Downey Jr. will often make the campaigns into contests with lucky winners heading out to the set of his movies to hang out and watch a movie get made.

Robert Downey Jr. is currently filming Avengers 4 in Atlanta and he recently shared some pictures from the set of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau, which has lead to speculation that Pepper Potts will be in the upcoming Avengers 4. The picture had the caption "Infinity Trinity," which pretty much officially announced that the two were in the movie. Plus, Paltrow is seen sporting some pretty Pepper Potts-like bangs.

So, there you have it. Don't respond to anybody on social media pretending to be Robert Downey Jr. begging for cash for a charity. And while you're at it, stop sending money to those damn Nigerian princes. If it seems too good to be true, it usually is. Check out Robert Downey Jr.'s full statement below and also check out Omaze to check out some of the upcoming charity work that the actor will be officially involved with.