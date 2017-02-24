Earlier this week, production got under way on Lionsgate's highly-anticipated Robin Hood: Origins, with the first set photos revealing Taron Egerton as the title character. Today we have even more images from the set in Dubrovnik, Croatia, which offers our first look at Jamie Foxx as Little John. We also have a brief video which shows Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton taking a stroll together, before they're interrupted by a group riding past on horseback.

These new photos and video comes from The Dubrovnik Times, the local publication where the film is shooting. Their report reveals that last night's shoot took place in the eastern entrance to the Old City section of Dubrovnik, with this scene taking place on the stone bridge that leads into the city from the Ploce Gate. While little context was given for the scene, a brief video shows Little John pulling Robin Hood out of the way as a number of men on horseback rode past them, as they both take off after the horses after they pass. There are also "explosions and fireballs in the set near the harbour area" that can be seen in the background.

The site also reports that today's shoot moves the action to the center of the city, which hosts "the most intricate sets" built in Dubrovnik. Filming is expected to last in Dubrovnik until March 6, with over 1,000 extras assembled for the shoot, which recreate The Crusades. The first set photos revealed a scene where Taron Egerton's title character was spotted kissing Eve Hewson's Maid Marian. It remains to be seen when we'll get to see the rest of the cast members in action as filming continues in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn as the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, Paul Anderson in an undisclosed role, and the most recent casting addition, Tim Minchin as the iconic character Friar Tuck. Other iconic characters from Robin Hood lore, such as Alan-a-Dale or David of Doncaster have not been announced for this big-screen adventure. The plot follows the title character, played by Taron Egerton, who returns home from fighting in The Crusades. He discovers that his beloved Sherwood Forest has become a den of corruption, leading him to form a band of merry outlaws to take back his homeland.

Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), is directing from a script by Joby Harold, who also wrote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the first of a proposed seven-movie franchise that will follow the legend of King Arthur, played by Charlie Hunnam. Leonardo DiCaprio is producing Robin Hood: Origins with his Appian Way partner Jennifer Davisson, alongside Safe House's Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and Basil Iwanyk. The studio recently set a March 23, 2018 release date for Robin Hood: Origins, which puts it up against 20th Century Fox's Annubis, Columbia Pictures' Peter Rabbit and an untitled project from DreamWorks Animation. Take a look at the latest set photos from Robin Hood: Origins, along with a brief video from the Dubrovnik set.