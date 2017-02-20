Production began today on Lionsgate's highly-anticipated Robin Hood: Origins, with filming taking place in Dubrovnik, Croatia. We already have our first look at stars Taron Egerton and Eve Hewson on set. Filming is expected to last in Dubrovnik until March 6, with over 1,000 extras assembled for the shoot, which recreate The Crusades. There is one photo in particular that has captured the attention of fans, which has Taron Egerton's Robin Hood kissing Eve Hewson's Maid Marian.

These first photos surfaced at The Dubrovnik Times, which reports that all of the "main actors" are on location in Dubrovnik, except for Jamie Dornan. The actor plays Will Scarlett, the husband of Maid Marian. It hasn't been announced when he will begin filming on this epic adventure. With filming to continue in Dubrovnik for at least a few more weeks, hopefully we'll get to see even more photos from the set soon.

The cast also includes Jamie Foxx as Little John, Ben Mendelsohn as the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, Paul Anderson in an undisclosed role, and the most recent casting addition, Tim Minchin as the iconic character Friar Tuck. Other iconic characters from Robin Hood lore, such as Alan-a-Dale or David of Doncaster have not been announced for this big-screen adventure. The plot follows the title character, played by Taron Egerton, who returns home from fighting in The Crusades. He discovers that his beloved Sherwood Forest has become a den of corruption, leading him to form a band of merry outlaws to take back his homeland.

Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), is directing from a script by Joby Harold, who also wrote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the first of a proposed seven-movie franchise that will follow the legend of King Arthur, played by Charlie Hunnam. Leonardo DiCaprio is producing Robin Hood: Origins with his Appian Way partner Jennifer Davisson, alongside Safe House's Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and Basil Iwanyk. The studio recently set a March 23, 2018 release date for this Robin Hood reboot, which puts it up against 20th Century Fox's Annubis, Columbia Pictures' Peter Rabbit and an untitled project from DreamWorks Animation.

With production already starting on Robin Hood: Origins, it looks like it has beat another potential competitor to the punch. We reported last February that Hollywood Gang Productions has set up a futuristic Robin Hood movie. Writer Tony Lee came aboard to work on the script, following the work of previous writers such as Jason Dean Hall (Paranoia) and Michael Ross (The Throwaways). We haven't heard any updates since then, or whether this other project is ready to go into production quite yet or not. While we wait for more on Robin Hood: Origins, take a look at these set photos from the first day of production.

