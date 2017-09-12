With IT remake director Andy Muschietti coming aboard Sony's long-gestating Robotech adaptation in July, the project has added another key creative addition with Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) signing on to write the script. This adaptation has been in development for several years, but now it seems it may finally have a shot of making it through production. Still, the studio hasn't set a production start date or even a release date yet, but still it's good news for fans of the franchise who have been waiting years to see this story on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Jason Fuchs will be working with Andy Muschietti to craft a brand new story from scratch, meaning they will discard the drafts written by several different writers over the years. We first reported on this adaptation back in 2008, when Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan signed on to write the script. Since then, others like Sylvain White (The Losers), Nic Mathieu (Spectral), Kurt Johnstad (300) and James Wan (Aquaman) had been attached to either write or direct the project.

James Wan reportedly closed his deal to direct both Warner Bros.' Aquaman and Sony's Robotech at the same time. While there was a brief mention of Robotech during Sony's CinemaCon 2016 sizzle reel, we hadn't heard anything about this project until July when Andy Muschietti was brought on to direct. The project is said to be a high priority for the studio, which could very well spawn a new franchise for Sony, which the studio is certainly lacking, aside from the Spider-Man universe that just got kicked off with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Still, there is no indication that the studio is trying to launch a franchise yet, but it could be possible.

The live-action Robotech adaptation will be based on the animated TV series of the same name, which presents a futuristic sci-fi world where humans have created massive robots, using technology from an alien ship that crash landed on Earth several years prior. These robots are used to fend off the returning aliens, who have come back to Earth to retrieve the "protoculture" left behind when the original craft crashed on Earth. The story largely centers on two pilots, who hold the fate of the entire planet in their grasp. The original series, which was produced by Harmony Gold USA and Japan's Tatsunoko Productions TV, ran for three seasons between 1985 and 1988.

Robotech will be produced by Andy Muschietti, his sister and creative partner Barbara Muschietti, along with Hollywood Gang's Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari. Original Robotech producers Frank and Jehan Agrama brought the project to Hollywood Gang. Jason Fuchs started his Hollywood career as an actor, taking up the craft at the age of 7, acting alongside Sam Waterston in the play Abe Lincoln in Illinois, at Lincoln Center in his hometown of New York City. He was just 10 years old when he made his feature film debut as Marvin in the 1996 film Flipper, alongside another up and coming child star, Elijah Wood. He would go on to star in other movies such as Louis & Frank, Mafia!, Spooky House, The Hebrew Hammer, Winter Solstice and Holy Rollers before he took to writing. He made his feature writing debut with 2012's Ice Age: Continental Drift, before making The Black List a year later with his script for Pan, which was produced in 2015 with director Joe Wright at the helm. He received a story credit on Wonder Woman, crafting the original story with Zack Snyder and Allan Heinberg, the latter of which received screenplay credit. He also still acts as well, playing Carlo in last year's La La Land.