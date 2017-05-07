Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly squashed one of the biggest beefs Hollywood has ever seen. And when I say that, I mean it literally and figuratively. These are two massive men both in person and on the silver screen, and had they not "worked things out" there's a good chance The Fate of the Furious would be the last film in this storied franchise.

So why exactly were Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel not getting along? Well, it had to do with The Rock's character and Jason Statham's character. These two guys appeared on screen so much, and with such a great chemistry, that naturally a spin-off, Fast & Furious movie was bandied about. A scene was even put at the end of The Fate of the Furious to tease this.

Well, Vin Diesel, who had been irked by the overly positive reception of The Rock's character in early screenings, immediately had Universal dump that scene. Apparently, they had to recall all the movie prints and the whole thing could've been a big a fiasco. This came after The Rock posted a missive on his social media channels, calling someone out as a 'candy ass'. That someone happened to be Vin Diesel, who is known for making his co-stars wait. Well, Dwayne Johnson was sick of it. And he went public.

We heard this feud was off, then it was on, and now it is off again, as the two stars prepare to make Fast and Furious 9 happen. Both are confirmed to return. If nothing else, this feud has brought a lot of attention to the release of The Fate of the Furious. Sure, it probably would've done great at the global box office, but there's no doubt that people went to see the off screen animosity that had to have pervaded the onscreen Fate of the Furious world, right? Judge that for yourself but let's be honest, the way this beef was settled was decidedly weak.

So you're telling me that action mavens Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson put aside their differences for money? You're telling me that the almighty dollar was enough to make these ungodly physical specimens play nice? BORING!!! Who wants to see that?!?! Wouldn't you rather see these guys actually come to blows? Or, at least do something other than play nice and release canned responses to the press about why things are cool? If so, sit back and enjoy all the ways Vin Diesel and The Rock should've squashed their beef."

Boxing match.

Okay, we get Sylvester Stallone in as a guest referee. Carl Weathers trains The Rock, and Dolph Lundgren trains Vin Diesel. We make this a 3 minute, 3 round fight, and the winner gets to unequivocally take over the Fast & Furious Franchise. Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez will call the action. In the actual fight, The Rock starts off strong and drops Diesel in the first round. Diesel, with the help of Dolph Lundgren's fight scenes from Rocky 4, survives and takes the other two rounds to win a hotly contested decision over The Rock. The fans, The Rock and others cry robbery, while Diesel's Dominic Torreto holds onto the Fast & Furious mantle by the skin of his teeth.