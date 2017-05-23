The world lost a legend today, as Sir Roger Moore, the man who played 007 in seven James Bond movies, passed away after losing a battle with cancer. Moore, who was 89 years old, was the man who played the character for the longest and brought a very distinct style to the role of Bond. Now, his fellow James Bond stars have released statements, paying tribute to the late actor.

Roger Moore famously took over the lead role in the James Bond franchise following Sean Connery's departure once he completed Diamonds are Forever. Despite Connery's mixed feelings toward the producers of the franchise, he never harbored ill will for Roger Moore and released a statement to Entertainment Weekly following the news of his passing. Here's what he had to say.

"I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing. We had an unusually long relationship, by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him."

Starting with 1973's Live and Let Die and going all the way through 1985's A View to a Kill, Roger Moore brought a lot to the franchise, with big highs and lows during his run. Timothy Dalton played the character for two of the more forgettable James Bond movies right after Moore, but it was Pierce Brosnan who was the next truly successful man to take on the role. Brosnan also released a statement about the late 007 icon on his Facebook page, crediting Moore for leading the way so that he could one day take up the mantle.

"Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond...you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP."

Pierce Brosnan also included a photo of himself along with Roger Moore, both suited up in their Bond best. Daniel Craig also released a brief but effective statement, conveying his feelings about the news. Via the official James Bond Twitter account, Daniel Craig simply said, "Nobody does it better." That is in reference to the Carly Simon song of the same name, which was the theme for The Spy Who Loved Me, which is considered among the best movies the 007 series has ever produced.

George Lazenby, who played the part once in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, is the only James Bond actor who has not paid tribute publicly to Roger Moore yet. Roger Moore will be remembered forever as one of the most iconic men to play James Bond, as evidenced by the respect paid by his fellow actors here. You can check out Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig's tribute to the late Roger Moore for yourself below. RIP, Roger Moore.