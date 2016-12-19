Star Wars: Rogue One is finally in theaters and based on the numbers, most eager fans have already seen it. Anyone who has seen it, or even if you have just seen the trailers, will tell you that Donnie Yen's character Chirrut Imwe is easily one of the highlights. If you can't get enough of the blind Force using warrior, this awesome stop-motion animation recreation of his scene fighting Stormtroopers on Jedha should help.

The video was uploaded to the Hot Toys YouTube channel in honor of the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story over the weekend. The video recreates Chirrut Imwe's introductory action scene from the movie, in which he dispatches an entire group of Stormtroopers using nothing but a walking stick and the Force as his guide. The video isn't quite a shot-for-shot remake of the scene, but it does do a really good job of recapturing the moment, which is easily one of the better action sequences in Star Wars: Rogue One, of which there are many.

Hot Toys is known for making incredibly realistic action figures from movies and TV shows and they have released several figures for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The video utilizes the Chirrut Imwe figure, which captures martial arts legend Donnie Yen's likeness incredibly well. In the movie, the character is not actually a Jedi but believes in the teachings of the Force and is very attune to it. His blindness has not prevented him from becoming a great warrior and though he doesn't actually have Force powers, he has been able to hone his craft through a lot of training and discipline.

Spoilers for those who haven't seen Star Wars: Rogue One yet, but unfortunately, we probably won't be seeing Donnie Yen reprise his role in a future Star Wars movie, unless Disney and Lucasfilm decided to make a movie that takes place prior to the events of Rogue One. During the battle on the planet Scariff where the Rebels were trying to steal the Death Star plans, Chirrut Imwe, and pretty much every other Rebel soldier died. Granted, Chirrut went out in a pretty heroic way, but for those that really enjoyed his character, it is a shame we won't get to see him more in the future.

Rouge One: A Star Wars Story made nearly $300 million in its first weekend of release, so even though we aren't going to see a sequel to the movie, surely Disney and Lucasfilm will want to try and capitalize on the popularity of these new characters somehow. Maybe Chirrut Imwe can show up in Star Wars Rebels at some point and Donnie Yen can provide the voice? They are already bringing back Saw Gerrera, so there is no reason we couldn't see some more blind, Force warrior action at some point. For now, you can watch this new Hot Toys short for yourself below.