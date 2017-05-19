Marvel Entertainment has announced a new Star Wars comic book is going to tell the back-story of Rogue One characters Cassian Andor and K-2SO. This news comes after an announcement of a Mace Windu comic book mini series that will also take place in the prequel world and has lead to rumors of a possible Mace Windu spin-off movie, which could be pretty interesting. However, there are no official plans to make a Mace Windu movie or an Andor and K-2SO standalone movie at this time. Anything regarding those projects could be based on how the fan reactions are to the upcoming comics.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story mostly focused on the mission of Jyn Erso and her upbringing, which led to questions about the rest of the new characters created for the hit movie. Two of the most popular characters are arguably Rebel Alliance Intelligent officer Cassian Andor and K-2SO and we will learn about their origins as well as how Andor reprogrammed and repurposed K-2SO, who was previously a tool of the Empire. Fans have been asking about a prequel or backstory of any kind regarding K-2SO and Andor since the release of Rogue One without any official information in return from Disney or Lucasfilm.

CBR reports that Star Wars Rogue One: Cassian and K-2SO #1 will be a one-shot comic, which will debut in August 2017 and be 40 pages in length. The cover artwork by Julian Totini Tedesco (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Thunderbolts) is gritty with earthy tones that fit the Rogue One characters perfectly. In the Rogue One behind he scenes featurette the art directors explained that the Empire uses more of gray and dark color and the Rebels have more of an earth color tone, so it appears that some research has been done. The story will obviously take place prior to the events of Rogue One and according to the publisher the story, written by Duane Swierczynski (Judge Dredd, The Black Hood #1), will show the first meeting of Andor and K-2SO and it will be illustrated by Fernando Blanco (Batman and Robin Eternal #11, Forever Evil: Blight).

Swierczynski signed a deal with Marvel Comics in 2008 where he has penned Moon Knight Annual #1, Punisher One-Shot, and the second volume of Cable. He later took over DC's Birds of Prey in 2011 from Marc Andreyko. Cassian and K-2SO will be the fourth spin-off from Rogue One to explore the pasts of characters from the movie. The three prior comics were Catalyst, which set the stage for Rogue One and came out ahead of the movie, Rebel Rising covers 13 years of Jyn Erso's life, and Guardians of the Whills tells the story of Baze and Chirrut.

Hopefully these new additions to the Star Wars universe can stand up to the quality of the previously mentioned novels. But how can you really go wrong with a Mace Windu story and Cassian and K-2SO origin story? There's a lot of story for Marvel to tell and if anybody can do it, it's Marvel. Check out Tedesco's cover art below.