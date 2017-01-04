In the weeks that followed the debut of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, fans have been treated to an influx of behind-the-scenes details, including director Gareth Edwards offering insight into the original ending, early script drafts that originally included nerf herders, details about how Jyn Erso's mother was once a Jedi, and much more. There will likely be many more details uncovered between now and the Blu-ray and DVD release, which has yet to be announced, although the editors recently revealed that there is no "extended cut" of the movie that exists. With that being said, there are still some deleted scenes that we've already seen evidence of before, and today we have a few new photos from scenes that didn't make the final cut.

LucasFilm debuted new images today. While most featured scenes that were shown in the movie, there were a handful of images taken from some of the deleted scenes, as highlighted by /Film. Perhaps the most intriguing photo of this new batch features Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic, where he's seen pointing a blaster at someone off-screen. There is speculation already that this scene may have taken place after the Death Star was tested on the planet of Jedha, after it had been mined for the kyber crystals that power the battle station's primary weapon.

After the test was successful, there was a stand-off between Krennic and the iconic Grand Moff Tarkin, over who would get to run the Death Star, and it's possible that this deleted scene may have featured Krennic pulling a blaster on Tarkin. There have been rumors that alternate versions of certain scenes may be out there, and it's completely possible that Krennic could be threatening Tarkin with a blaster, but it isn't known for sure just from this image. We did get to see a scene after the Jedha test, though, where Krennic tries to plead his case, which leads to him getting force-choked for his troubles.

Another photo reveals a glimpse of Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) we haven't previously seen before, where she's sitting down, presumably in a moment of reflection, as she holds the kyber crystal necklace her mother gave her in the movie's prologue that helped set the stage for the events of Rogue One. While it would be impossible for one to infer what Jyn Erso might be thinking just from this image alone, it's possible she may be having some doubts about taking on this huge mission, to steal the Death Star plans. Perhaps she was merely taking a moment to think about her mother before taking on such a perilous journey, which may have even lead into a discarded flashback scene with Jyn as a young girl. This is all speculation as of now, but perhaps the Blu-ray and DVD coming out later this year will feature this scene.

The last two deleted scene photos from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are during the beach scenes, one of which showing Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) still in the midst of the action on the beach, instead of staying inside the Imperial fortress. The actual Death Star plans can be seen in Jyn's left hand, with Baze Malbus (Wen Jiang) standing behind her, although no further details were revealed in this photo. The final image shows director Gareth Edwards on the set, along with Alan Tudyk in his motion capture costume as K-2SO, which reveals that this android was part of the beach fighting scenes at one point too. Take a look at all of these new images below for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.