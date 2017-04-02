Every great Star Wars movie has an even greater droid behind it. The original trilogy had the dynamic duo of C-3PO and R2-D2, The Force Awakens had BB-8, and Rogue One had K-2SO. The only difference between them is that (SPOILER ALERT) K-2SO didn't make it all the way to end credits. And as it stands, he's not set for an immediate return in a future Star Wars movie. But that doesn't mean we've seen the last of him.

Reporting direct from Lucasfilm's ILM Headquarters in San Francisco, esteemed journalist Ryan J. Downey recently caught up with Rogue One star Alan Tudyk and Animation Supervisor Hal Hickel to chat about the upcoming home video release of the movie, which is available on VOD right now, and will hit Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand starting April 4. The pair believes that K-2SO can, and should, return in a movie or TV show sometime in the immediate future.

You can watch the pair's complete video interview below. In it, Alan Tyduk reveals his idea for a K-2SO and Cassian Andor spin-off that tells how the two first met up and became inseparable partners. There is a rich backstory here that could definitely be explored. And even if it doesn't become a standalone movie, Downey suggests that this take could be further explored in an episode of Star Wars Rebels Season 4, or perhaps the two could get their own animated Disney XD TV show?

K-2SO could easily appear on a future episode of Star Wars Rebels, even before he met up with Cassian. And as the show continues to further develop the backstory of the Rebel alliance, there is definitely room to show how the droid joined the cause.

Some fans don't believe K-2SO really died. There is a fan theory floating around that K-2 transferred his consciousness before being blasted to smithereens. But as Hal Hickel is quick to point out, that notion is no way to be considered official Star Wars canon.

While many aspects of the Rogue One script changed throughout production, one consistent was K-2SO. The Imperial droid turned traitor was always part of the story, even if his look changed throughout the process. And he was always supposed to die. But an earlier draft of the screenplay had him being shot by Krennic on the beaches of Scarif, not in the control room as he tried to protect Jyn and Cassian, allowing them to steal the Death Star plans. He is confirmed to be dead, and you won't likely see him in a movie or TV show that takes place in the timeline after Rogue One.

If you're a big fan of K-2SO, the Blu-ray has a special treat in store. Included with the bonus features is a featurette called K-2SO: The Droid. It further explores the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk's performance. You can also learn more in this exciting exclusive video with Tudyk and Hickel as they break down everything you want to know alongside Ryan J. Downey.