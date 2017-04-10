Last week, director Gareth Edwards revealed in a new interview that there are still several Rogue One Easter Eggs that have not been found yet. With this blockbuster now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD, many of these references will likely be discovered soon. To help fans on their Easter Egg hunt, LucasFilm released two new videos that reveal several of these hidden references. If you still haven't seen Rogue One yet, there will be plenty of SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

LucasFilm debuted these two videos on their YouTube channel, which are entitled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Binding the Galaxy, where a narrator explains several of the Star Wars movie references throughout this spin-off. First off, there is a droid that in the background of a scene involving Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), with the narrator revealing that it is the same robot who discovered the Rebel base on Hoth in Empire Strikes Back. This video also points out that Dejarik makes its return in Rogue One, the holographic chess-like game that C-3PO and Chewbacca play in the Millennium Falcon in Empire Strikes Back, only in Rogue One, it's played with real character pieces.

There is also a scene at the Resistance base, where the name General Syndulla is called over the loudspeaker. This video confirms that Syndulla is none other than Hera Syndulla, the beloved character from the animated TV series Star Wars Rebels, although she is not seen in Rogue One. This video goes onto reveal that the voice of the Rebel flight control officer, who asks Bodhi Rook for his call sign, is none other than writer Tony Gilroy, who was brought on to rewrite the script during the movie's reshoots. The second video kicks off with new details that one of the mechanical droids seen in the film was actually a practical robot, who was controlled by the same team that controlled BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

We also see that the turbo tank was designed by Joe Johnston, which is first seen being used by the clone army in Revenge of the Sith, one of the rare Star Wars vehicles that actually has wheels. The video goes onto explain that the beloved robot K-2SO was originally designed as a black protocol droid. This video highlights the first appearance of the Tie Reaper, designed by Doug Chiang, who also served as the film's production designer. These Easter Eggs are most likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the massive mount of Easter Eggs that have yet to be discovered in Rogue One.

Speaking of K-2SO, it was recently revealed that, despite this beloved droid "dying" along with the rest of these Rebel soldiers, there may be a way for this robot to find its way into more Star Wars movies. During a recent event for the home video release, Rogue One star Alan Tudyk and Animation Supervisor Hal Hickel teased a potential spin-off, which would reveal how K-2SO and Cassian Andor first met and became partners. It isn't known if this project is actually being worked on, but with this franchise reportedly putting out a new movie every year, indefinitely, it may come to fruition. In the meantime, take a look at these new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story videos below.