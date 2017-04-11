There is no question that LucasFilm's first two Star Wars movies under the Disney regime, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were massive hits, with both movies taking in just over $3 billion worldwide combined. This means that Disney has already earned back three-fourths of the $4 billion it spent to acquire LucasFilm back in 2012, and while both movies are certainly critically-acclaimed, there are still many fans who feel both films are just re-hashes of the original Star Wars trilogy. It seems that the Honest Trailers team feels this way, and with the release of the Rogue One Blu-ray and DVD last week, they decided to tear this Star Wars spin-off a new one.

Screen Junkies debuted this new Honest Trailer today, which does contain plenty of SPOILERS if you still haven't seen Rogue One quite yet. This new six-minute video kicks off by referencing this past season of Comedy Central's South Park and the "Memba Berries" that played a big part in the storyline. Throughout the season, the argument was made that The Force Awakens wasn't actually a great movie, but it merely serviced fan nostalgia in such a way that made people believe it was great. Narrator Jon Bailey mentions right off the bat that this new slate of Star Wars movies seems intent on re-hashing the original trilogy, an argument which has plenty of evidence to support it in this video.

This video also points out that this is the first Star Wars anthology movie, with LucasFilm making it clear that they want to avoid any connection to the prequel trilogy that was much maligned by fans and critics alike, while joking that the $200 million budget is the most money ever spent to fill a plot hole. The story takes place before A New Hope, revealing how the Rebel spies stole the Death Star plans, which were placed inside the beloved droid R2-D2. But, as this video points out, the process of getting those plans inside R2-D2 was quite convoluted, involving a number of different data transfers and file formats. This video even jokes about Jyn Erso's (Felicity Jones) not-so-rebellious nature, while teasing that the droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) has more personality than any of the human characters, poking fun at the rest of this Rebel team.

The Galactic Empire is not spared from this takedown, with the narrator pointing out that "various old dudes," such as Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) and Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) all squabble for bragging rights over who created the Death Star. The narrator also comments on how two new flavors of Stormtroopers are put on display, although their change in attire does not correct their usual ineptitude, while joking that this movie sets up the Stormtroopers' "weakness to sticks", later exploited by the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi. While the narrator does admit that Rogue One is "one of the most beautiful Star Wars films to date," he adds that it feels like the world's biggest budget fan film, while pointing out a number of Easter Eggs such as the Guardians of the Whills, blue milk and the return of two guys from the Mos Eisley Cantina scene in A New Hope.

The video comes to a close with an examination of the iconic Darth Vader scene, as the narrator points out that James Earl Jones sounds much older, although that epic lightsaber hallway scene is, "the most badass Star Wars moment put to film." Still, while that lightsaber battle was quite impressive, it doesn't make sense from a continuity standpoint, since his next lightsaber battle in the timeline would be with Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope, a scene where Vader seemingly doesn't have the same amount of impressive skills he did in the hallway scene. The video also points out the numerous bits of footage that were shown throughout the film's marketing campaign, but weren't shown in the actual movie, which some fans didn't exactly approve of. Take a look at the Honest Trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story below.