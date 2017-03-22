With Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuting on Digital HD March 24, and the Rogue One Blu-ray and DVD following on April 4, the cast and crew have been making the press rounds again, with a number of new revelations surfacing recently. For example, director Gareth Edwards explained that there are no deleted scenes on the home video release because none exist, with the missing moments described as discarded, tiny bits and pieces of footage that didn't make the cut. Today, we have new details from Alan Tudyk, who sheds more light on the fate of his character, the droid K-2SO. If you still haven't seen Rogue One: A Star Wars Story yet, there will be SPOILERS below. So read on at your own risk.

One of the most surprising aspects about Rogue One for fans was the ending, where all of these new Rebel heroes end up dying on Scarif, including the droid K-2SO, who gets gunned down by a number of Stormtroopers. In the grand scheme of things, their deaths make sense, because we never see or hear from any of these characters in the original trilogy. Although their sacrifice is alluded to in the opening crawl of the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope. Collider caught up with Alan Tudyk, who revealed that he almost died at the hands of a much more powerful character.

"Yeah, I got shot by Krennic."

The actor also revealed that his death at the hands of Director Krennic wasn't actually filmed, but rather it was part of an earlier script draft, which showed that this Rebel team found a different way into the base. In this version of the script, K-2SO was actually never given a blaster, with the actor adding that he was pleased when the droid was finally given a gun. It wasn't confirmed if this scene was part of Gary Whitta's original script draft, or if it was added and later deleted during the script revisions by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy. K-2SO's death wasn't the only one that changed, as we recently learned.

Writer Gary Whitta revealed in a recent interview that, in his initial script draft, Darth Vader actually kills Director Krennic. In the theatrical version, Krennic was killed when the Death Star blast scorched the tropical planet of Scarif, but in his early script, Krennic survives, only to be dug out of the rubble and brought to see Darth Vader, who ends his life with a powerful "Force choke" for his failures. The writer also revealed that his original script didn't feature Darth Vader's epic lightsaber battle scene, where he takes out a number of Rebel soldiers. Director Gareth Edwards revealed in another recent interview that the Darth Vader rampage scene was actually shot just a few months before the movie was released, and it ended up being one of the most talked-about scenes in the entire movie.

During another recent interview, Gary Whitta shed some light on his original ending as he had it written in the script. While the theatrical version did kill off all of the Rebel heroes, in Gary Whitta's original script draft, both Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) managed to escape with their lives, while the other characters all died. The writer revealed that they didn't think Disney would go for all of the heroes dying at the end, but it was ultimately deemed to be the right choice, one that fans have since embraced. Hopefully we'll get even more details on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as we get closer to the Digital HD debut on March 24, and the Blu-ray and DVD debut on April 4.