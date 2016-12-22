Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming locations for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Director Gareth Edwards is on hand for this exploration that shines a spotlight on various locations brought to life in the latest Star Wars spin-off. It is all captured on camera as the cast and crew go to work, making this box office blockbuster a truly global affair. Says Edwards about the intense shoot.

"We were super keen to shoot Rogue One on location because wherever you looked, in any direction, it felt very real."

Felicity Jones talks about how she absolutely loved filming in Jordan, which stands in for the Jedi holy planet of Jedha. As she explains it, the experience made it feel like the actress truly was in a galaxy far, far away. Shooting in Jordan always had to take place early, so they could capture the perfect light. But as the director goes onto explain, the cast and crew were always in really good spirits.

Rogue One also shot in the United Kingdom, where Yavin IV and the Massassi Base were recreated from 1977's A New Hope. Alastair Bullock, supervising Art Director, is on hand to talk about Yavin's importance to the history of Star Wars. As he explains it.

"Covington has its place in Star Wars history, because it was used as the exterior shots for Yavin base in A New Hope."

Further on in this video featurette, Edwards takes his crew to Pinewood Studios, home to the crowded streets of Jedha. We also see part of the shoot that took place in Iceland, where the Erso family has gone into hiding as farmers. Producer Simon Enanuel is on hand to express his enthusiasm and excitement at getting to shoot in what will surely become another iconic Star Wars location. Mads Mikkelson, who plays Jyn's father Galen, is also on hand to express his emotions about filming in such a beautiful place, which he claims 'looks like a different planet'.

From there, the shoot moves onto Maldives, where the lush tropical planet of Scarif and the climactic end battle was shot on location. Gareth Edwards believes that this is the first movie to ever film in this area on the world map, claiming that 'nothing has ever felt like this.' This video footage is capped with some of the Rebel soldiers running from the Stormtrooper army, all on cue. Watch as paradise and Star Wars comes together for everyone involved including the audience.

In Rogue One, former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station's plans for the Rebel Alliance. Checkout the latest video featurette thanks to Disney and Lucasfilm.