The Rebel efforts in Rogue One are being recognized by Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo in a new Star Wars comic book. Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and the others retrieved the Death Star plans and gave them to the Rebel Alliance in Rogue One, starting the downfall of the Imperial forces led by Emperor Palpatine. Their efforts resulted in the destruction of the holy city on Jedha with the rest of the planet being devastated and now Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewie will learn about the Rebel sacrifices in a new story written by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca.

Gillen and Larroca have written Star Wars issue number 38 and talked to CBR about the new story and revealed that Luke Skywalker will learn the truth behind Rogue One. Gillen explains.

"Through that we get people like Luke discovering everything that allowed him to get into a position to destroy the Death Star. He finds out about Jyn Erso and all the people who sacrificed their lives to give him the chance to be a hero. As you can imagine, that's going to hit Luke hard."

The new story takes place between the events of A New Hope and The Empire Strikes BackThe Empire Strikes Back} and will throw the crew of the Millennium Falcon in a post-apocalyptic wasteland on Jedha. Gillen had this to say.

"Then Luke is searching for the spirituality of the Jedi and he's taken to a big hole where their holiest site used to be. That's an enormous visual that expresses the problem that Luke is facing. What he's looking for isn't there anymore."

The synopsis for the new Star Wars issue number 38 reads: The Rebel Alliance turns its attention to the shattered planet of Jedha! Once the site of great significance to the Jedi, Jedha was left in ruins when the Death Star annihilated the Holy City there. Now, new series writer Kieron Gillen joins artist Salvador Larroca to bring Luke, Leia, Han, and the rest to the remains of the tragic victim of the Empire's fury! The story of Rogue One is an important one, so it's cool to see that their story will be recognized by the Star Wars universe.

When asked if anybody survived the Death Star attack on Jedha, Gillen goes into more detail about the new story. He explains.

"The Rogue One crew survived it, so there's a good chance others did as well. Also, Jedha City wasn't the only settlement on the planet. Those other settlements though are in shall we say . . . a pretty poor state right now."

Gillen also went on to talk about the Empire coming back to Jedha as well. He explains that the Empire has a new reason to head back to the city. Gillen had this to say.

"There are reasons why the Empire thinks it needs to go back to Jedha. They took all the Khyber Crystals from the planet and now they're coming back for something else. That's prompted what would be best described as a neo-partisan movement. Some people are trying to carry on in the spirit of Saw Gerrera."

Rogue One was the first of the Star Wars spin-offs and the still untitled Han Solo movie will be the second. It was also recently announced that the next spin-off after Han Solo will be the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie followed by Yoda and Boba Fett spin-offs. The Star Wars issue number 38 hits the shelves on November 1st, 2017.