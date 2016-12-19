Now that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is finally here, and another box office hit for Disney and LucasFilm, fans have already started analyzing every bit of footage they can. We have already offered deep dives on the cameos and Easter Eggs, along with a report that the movie contains unused footage from A New Hope, from nearly 40 years ago. Today we have an intriguing new video from an obsessive editor who went ahead and cut a reel together of the 46 shots from the trailers and other footage, that wasn't used in the theatrical cut.

Editor, Vashi Nedomansky posted this new video on his website Vashi Visuals, which spans just over two minutes and actually serves as a great trailer on its own, albeit one comprised of footage completely excluded from the film itself. Vashi Nedomsky mentions the rumors that approximately 40% of the film was re-shot, which could explain why these Rogue One scenes never made it into the final cut. Here's an excerpt from the editor's website, where he explains his work on this video.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story used one teaser, 3 trailers and several BTS promos to build a world that Star Wars fans would hopefully want to visit and share in the experience. With the reshoots and adjustments that Gareth Edwards, Tony Gilroy and the studio made on the film, a lot of the footage in every incarnation made the final cut...but a lot of it never made the final cut. I have isolated 46 individual shots that were shared in the promotional material but never made the final cut of the film. The goal of the promotional push over the months leading up to the release of the film on December 16th, 2016 had one ultimate goal...to attract an audience. Apparently 40% of the film was reshot which leads one to believe that changes in the tone, structure and story occurred for whatever reason. The bottom line is you still have to sell and promote the final product that the paying audience will see. The trailer is the hook. It's eye candy. It's a device to entice. It can tell the whole story or just a part. There are no rules. You can give it all away or allude to something that may not actually happen. Given all the material presented for Rogue One...I've highlighted the 46 shots that were presented in the trailers that for whatever reason never made the final cut."

It should be noted that Vashi Nedomsky isn't just some random fanboy on the internet, he is actually a professional film editor. He served as the editor on Sharknado 2: The Second One, and is credited as an "editorial consultant" on this year's blockbuster Deadpool and the 2014 thriller Gone Girl. He goes on to add that these omitted shots, "do not change the story," nor do they "alter the narrative." He also added that, like many fans, he was "hooked" after watching every Rogue One trailer, and that the trailer editors "delivered 100%" with their work.

It's possible that some of these shots could be brought back in deleted scenes of the Blu-ray and DVD release, which will arrive at some point next year, but it's too early to tell what will be included in that release at this time. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made $290.5 million worldwide in its opening weekend, as the spin-off heads into its first full week in theaters. Take a look at this video below with all of the discarded trailer scenes from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.