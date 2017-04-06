Fans were finally able to pick up last year's blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Blu-ray and DVD, following a successful theatrical release that took home $531.7 million domestic and 1.05 billion worldwide. Once the home video release was announced, many fans were disappointed that there would be no deleted scenes, with director Gareth Edwards explaining that there were never any full scenes cut from the film during post-production, only tiny parts of existing scenes. For those searching for more insight into this beloved story, Marvel debuted the first issue of their Rogue One comic book adaptation this week, which features several scenes that weren't featured in the movie.

Earlier this year, writer Jody Hauser revealed that some bits and pieces of footage that director Gareth Edwards didn't include in his film, will be used for this Rogue One comic, along with moments from the Rogue One novelization that will be included in this comic. This is a different approach than Marvel took with their comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which didn't add anything new to the story. Now that this comic has been released, Star Wars News Net has a detailed breakdown of the comic, which begins with the same flashback to Galen Erso's (Mads Mikkelsen) farm, where a young Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) watches Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) kill her mother Lyra Erso. The comic features a new scene where Galen Erso pushes cargo pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) to defect from the Empire, with Galen telling the pilot to seek out Saw Gerrera's (Forest Whitaker) rebels.

There are also new scenes that shed more light into Jyn Erso's time living with Saw Gerrera, including a new flashback scene interspersed with Jyn's Imperial interrogation, which shows Saw abandoning her in a bunker. This flashback scene was actually mentioned by Jyn Erso, during her confrontation with Saw, but it was never seen, and there is also a new scene where Jyn arrives at the Wobani labor camp and meets her cellmate, a tentacled creature named Oolin Musters, who threatens to kill her but never gets the chance to, since she's rescued by the Rebel Alliance. Another scene that wasn't in the movie brought two iconic characters together, Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, where they discuss the discovery of the Death Star. Organa thinks that most of the Galactic Senate would bow to the Emperor, while Mothma thinks diplomacy should be tried first.

Other new scenes include one aboard the Star Destroyer Executrix where Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) and Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) discuss the defection of Bodhi Rook, which has altered their timeline for a Death Star weapons test. This is followed up by another new scene with Baze Malbus (Wen Jiang) and Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen), briefly discussing their opposite views regarding The Force. There is another standalone novel that will further explore Baze and Chirrut's backgrounds, which will likely touch upon how they both used to be Guardians of the Whills. The comic ends with an afterword by director Gareth Edwards, who had this to say about working on the film, and all of the ideas that had to be sacrificed for the sake of the story.

"I look back on those early days of making the film, hanging with Gary and the Story Group as one of the best creative experiences I've ever had. Unlike other filmmaking processes, our problems were never 'What the Hell shall we do?' but always, "What the Hell shall we cut out to make this film have a chance at being less five hours long!' And like the heroes in the film, we did make sacrifices. We cut things out, we rearranged, tightened; And merged ideas together... if only there was a place where some of these forgotten scenes could actually live and exist again."

The next issue in this Rogue One: A Star Wars Story comic will follow Jyn Erso continuing her quest with Cassian Andor to help the Rebellion fight the sinister Galactic Empire. Their journey takes them to the ancient Jedha City to find Rebel extremist Saw Guerra, where Jyn and Cassian get caught in a firefight with the Empire, before being taken prisoner by Saw's followers. Hopefully we'll gt even more deleted scenes from Rogue One with the next issue.