It is unbelievably exciting that we're now living in a world where new Star Wars movies are being made. But for hardcore fans, movies are just part of the experience. That being the case, Marvel Comics is currently working on an adaptation of Star Wars: Rogue One, which is set to come out this April. Now, the writer of the upcoming comic book adaptation has revealed that there will be some new scenes not seen in the movie in this Rogue One comic.

Speaking with Marvel.com, writer Jody Houser talked about bringing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the world of comic books, and what her approach is. During the conversation, she revealed that some scenes director Gareth Edwards conceived that didn't make it into the movie will wind up making their way into the comic book version. Here is what she had to say about it.

"[Director] Gareth Edwards and Lucasfilm had a number of ideas for moments that didn't fit in the film that I'm working with. There are also some amazing moments in the novelization I want to incorporate. So it's really a mix of material from existing versions of the story, as well as new scenes."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had to undergo very significant reshoots several months before it was released in theaters, and it has been made clear that a lot changed during that process. Quite a few shots from the trailers didn't make it into the final cut and moments like Darth Vader's final scene were revealed to be added during the reshoots. That being the case, there is certainly quite a bit for Jody Houser to work with in terms of bringing some new elements into her comic book adaptation of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As she mentions, there are also some things to mine from the Rogue One novelization. That will also help encourage fans to pick up the comic who have already seen the movie and may feel like reading a comic about a movie they already watched is a bit redundant.

Disney is very good at being able to capitalize on their most popular franchises, such as Star Wars, in every way possible. Since they own Marvel, it also helps that they have a massive publishing arm that they can use to do some Star Wars expanded universe stories. In terms of box office, Rouge One: A Star Wars Story has already made $983 million worldwide and should crack $1 billion very soon. That being the case, there is clearly quite a bit of demand for more content from the movie. Disney did a similar comic book adaptation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so it seems like this is going to be a trend moving forward.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story comic adaptation is being written by Jody Houser with art from Emilio Laiso. It is expected to hit shelves sometime in April, so be on the lookout. In the meantime, you can check out the covers for the first issue of the Rogue One comic book by artists John Tyler Christopher and Phil Noto for yourself below.