Exactly two weeks ago, the highly-anticipated Star Wars spin-off Rogue One hit theaters, which more than lived up to the hype, both critically and commercially. This sci-fi adventure introduced a number of new characters into the Star Wars canon, but there were also a few familiar faces surfacing as well, including the iconic Darth Vader. While fans keep returning to theaters to see Rogue One over and over again, a new video has surfaced featuring Darth Vader's epic scene, recreated completely with LEGOS, while another video goes the 16-bit route. If you still haven't Rogue One yet, there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk

This epic two-minute video comes from YouTube user Lego Man, who painstakingly recreated this action-packed scene completely with LEGO bricks. This scene in question takes place towards the end of the film, where a number of Rebel soldiers are trying to escape, before being trapped by the powerful Darth Vader. Lord Vader goes on an epic killing spree of immense proportions, as he tries to stop the Death Star plans from getting out. While the video is just two minutes long, it gives fans a different look at one of the most talked-about scenes in the movie.

Another YouTuber, Mr. Sunday Movies, has taken a different approach, giving fans a look at how this scene might be portrayed in a 16-bit video game. The one-minute video approaches this scene as if it were a side-scrolling video game, with the powerful Lord Vader easily deflecting the Rebel soldiers' laser blasts with his lightsaber. While this second video is shorter, it is still just as impressive as the first, giving fans new material to pass the time with before seeing Rogue One in theaters for repeat viewings. While fans didn't get to see a lot of Darth Vader in this movie, it seems we almost saw him in ways we had never seen him before.

Just a few days after Rogue One hit theaters, new concept art surfaced featuring Darth Vader fully submerged in a bacta tank, with none of his cybernetic limbs attached. In the finished film, Darth Vader is just briefly seen in the bacta tank, with two red-cloaked Imperial guards standing watch, along with his caretaker Vaneé. Vader then suits up and has a brief discussion with Krennic, where Lord Vader tells him to get back on task. When Krennic demands to receive the credit he deserves, he instead is put on the receiving end of a force choke, before Vader leaves the room.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is set before the events of A New Hope and after the final prequel Revenge of the Sith, which is when we last saw the powerful Lord Vader so vulnerable. Toward the end of that 2005 movie, we saw droids attaching his cybernetic limbs and repairing his charred flesh. There had been rumors that, after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Darth Vader did not eat or drink, which meant he would need something like a bacta tank, which would sustain his life. The concept art showed that Vader has a feeding tube in his mouth, and other wires connecting to his partially-amputated limbs. Take a look at these innovative videos for a different look at the iconic Darth Vader scene in Rogue One.