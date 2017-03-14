With Disney and LucasFilm's highly-successful Star Wars spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story coming home on Digital HD March 24, and on Blu-ray and DVD April 4, fans have been waiting with bated breath to enjoy this sci-fi adventure from the comfort of their home, while enjoying all of the supplemental material. Director Gareth Edwards decided to promote this home video release by hosting a Reddit AMA, where he shared a surprising secret that he kept from Star Wars creator George Lucas, when Lucas visited the set. Here's what Gareth Edwards had to say.

"He came to visit Pinewood before we started filming.... to take the pressure off us, I had posters in my room of the previous 'Star Wars spinoffs,' Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and the Star Wars Holiday Special... my main goal when he came in was to try and stop him seeing these... my second goal was him liking the film."

The Star Wars Holiday special debuted on CBS in 1978, with George Lucas serving as an executive producer, although it only aired once and was never released on home video due to its negative response from fans and critics alike. Caravan of Courage was the first of two live-action TV spin-offs, which aired in 1984, a year after the Ewoks were introduced in 1983's Return of the Jedi. Caravan of Courage was followed by Ewoks: The Battle for Endor in 1985. Both movies did show in theaters overseas.

We reported in December, just a few weeks before the release of Rogue One, that George Lucas got to see the movie, and he really liked it. When asked during the Reddit AMA how that made him feel, Gareth Edwards had this to say.

"The biggest relief in the world. George Lucas is GOD. Without him, no of this would exist. I would have traded his positive review for everyone else in the world if I'm honest."

While the film was embraced by fans and critics alike, there was one point of contention for many, the lack of an opening crawl. Gareth Edwards revealed in a January interview that the first script written by Gary Whitta did actually have an opening crawl written into it, but the director confirmed that they made the decision not to have an opening crawl before filming began, while admitting that they always knew John Williams wouldn't be available for the score. Here's what the director had to say about that in his most recent interview.

"We knew from the start that John Williams would not be available for our film... The opening crawl decision was made before we started filming. Gary Whitta actually wrote one in the first draft. You'll have to pester him for it. I do believe that those opening crawl words are actually floating out there in space somewhere. We just have to fund NASA well enough so their deep-space telescopes can find them, lets crowd fund it and make it happen."

After the AMA, a few fans reached out to Gary Whitta on Twitter, asking if he would reveal the opening crawl that he wrote for the movie, but the writer refused to do so. While he did write the crawl, those words are still owned by Disney and LucasFilm, stating, "It's not mine to share." Take a look at the writer's tweets below, as fans get ready for the Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.