Announced today on The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be coming home on Digital HD on March 24th and Blu-ray on April 4th. This news comes on the heels of the start of production announcement of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story. Rogue One has established its place within the Star Wars universe and the hearts of moviegoers, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S. LucasFilm has also released a new Blu-ray trailer, plus the artwork for the official release, and several retailer exclusive packages, which you can see below.

Arriving early on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on March 24, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on April 4, the release includes never-before-seen Rogue One bonus material that will take fans behind the scenes with the movie's diverse, dynamic cast and inspired team of filmmakers. An intimate collection of stories reveals how the film came to life, as well as hidden Easter Eggs and film facts that audiences may have missed in the theater, according to StarWars.com's announcement. The first bonus feature shows how this story first came to life, with A Rogue Idea, which details how ILM's John Knoll came up with the movie's concept, and why it's the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.

Jyn: The Rebel featurette lets fans get to know Rogue One's defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen, with the next few featurettes focusing on specific characters. Cassian: The Spy is where Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion. K-2SO: The Droid explores the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk's performance.

Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills goes deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen. Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary features Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflecting on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects. The Empire featurette introduces fans to a dangerous new Imperial adversary, and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time. Visions of Hope: The Look of Rogue One shows the filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy. The Princess & The Governor shows what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of }Star Wars: A New Hope}, as well as one of her most memorable foes­, back to the screen. Epilogue: The Story Continues shows filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One's premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told. The final bonus feature is Rogue Connections, where fans can uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect Rogue One to the Star Wars universe.

In addition, a selection of retailer exclusives will be available for pre-order starting February 23, featuring unique packaging and configurations. The Target Exclusive 5-disc set includes collectible packaging with interchangeable character covers and exclusive bonus content (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + DVD exclusive content + 2 additional bonus features + Digital HD + collectible packaging). The Best Buy Exclusive is a 4-disc set with exclusive SteelBook packaging (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + SteelBook packaging). The Walmart Exclusive is a 3-disc set with exclusive K-2SO packaging and two Galactic Connexions trading discs (two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + K-2SO packaging + two Galactic Connexions trading discs).

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything, Like Crazy) heads up the cast and stars opposite Diego Luna (Milk, Elysium). Joining them are Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline, Animal Kingdom), Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, TV's Hannibal), Alan Tudyk (Frozen, I, Robot), Riz Ahmed (Nightcrawler, Jason Bourne) and Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, The Butler). The film also welcomes two of China's biggest stars, Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Blade II) and Jiang Wen (Let the Bullets Fly, The Sun Also Rises). In addition, Anthony Daniels (Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back) reprises his role of C-3PO, marking his eighth appearance in a Star Wars film. Take a look at the new Blu-ray trailer below for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story along with the official artwork and the retailer exclusive artwork.