Leave it to the Internet. If fans don't like something about a movie nowadays, they will find innovative ways to fix the problem and share it with other likeminded individuals. Truth be told, a majority of Star Wars fans didn't seem to mind the fact that the new spin-off Rogue One didn't have an opening crawl. But there is a small force of others who were truly bummed. Now, they need not be with this fan-made opening crawl that is, in a word, perfect.

Or, as perfect as a Star Wars fan can make it. Sure, some will call this self-serving. And they'll claim that it flies in the face of what the artists wanted to create in giving the world its first big screen Star Wars standalone movie that doesn't feature Ewoks or animated characters. Truth be told, it's not hurting anyone except the trolls who want to complain about it. And it's kind of fun to watch. Thanks to Youtube, we get a sense of what a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story crawl might have looked like. If you want to read the text and skip the video embed below, here's what it says.

"The Jedi are all but extinct, the Republic has fallen and in their wake, the Galactic Empire has engulfed the far reaches of the galaxy in fear. Persecuted members of the Old Republic have been thrust into hiding. Only members of the REBEL ALLIANCE dare take a stand against the ruthless Imperial forces. Deep in the Outer Rim territories, the dastardly Director Krennic has discovered the location of a long lost friend; one capable of completing the Empire's most powerful weapon yet..."

This video first started making the rounds on Reddit. It is credited to writer and reporter Andrew Shackley. He wrote the text of the crawl himself, pulling from Star Wars lore and what is seen in the movie. He then made the video using an online tool that lets any internet fool create a realistic looking crawl for their Star Wars fan videos. We're surprised this actually didn't happen earlier.

Lucasfilm decided to ditch the opening crawl to differentiate between these new standalone adventures and the 9-part Skywalker Family saga that includes the prequels, the original trilogy, and the new Force Awakens trilogy. But truth be told, it's not the first spin-off to ditch the crawl. The two Ewok spin-offs released theatrically in international theaters, yet made for network television in the 80s both ditched the crawl. And the Star Wars: Clone Wars movie that arrived before the animated series kicked off tossed the crawl. All for openings that aren't dissimilar to what we see in theaters right now. Hoping not to hurt any Millennial fans' feelings and attempting to save them from their safe space upon seeing this crawl, Shackley revealed this about its creation.

"If any film in the new Star Wars canon needed a crawl just to let people know where we are in time in this universe, it was Rogue One. At the very least, I feel these words give added weight to the opening prologue of the film."

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has confirmed that none of the original scripts for his movie ever contained an opening crawl, and it's something Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy struggled with including. Original crawl creator Dan Perri, who crafted the very first one for A New Hope back in 1977, thinks it was a major mistake not to include the crawl in the finished movie which instead relies on a flashback and title cards in setting up its story. He can now rest easy knowing that he has this to watch in its absence. Though Perri, who still seemed stressed out by the whole creation process, clarified that he hadn't seen a Star Wars movie since working on the original almost forty years ago.