It's no surprise that Disney's blockbuster spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been dominating the online movie landscape, with fans clamoring to find out everything they can about this big-screen adventure, before they see it again and again. In the five days since it hit theaters on December 16, a number of new details have emerged, including director Gareth Edwards revealing that he actually repurposed some unused footage from A New Hope in Rogue One, while we also learned more about Darth Vader's castle. If you demand more details about Rogue One before the holidays, then you're in luck, because screenwriter Gary Whitta recently held a Twitter Q&A session, where he confirmed that the iconic Nerf Herders were almost featured in Rogue One.

Gary Whitta was joined by Star Wars experts Chris Pirillo and Joe Vargas during this live Twitter Q&A session yesterday, where they took questions from the fans about Rogue One. Gary Whitta was the first writer hired for this spin-off, spending a full year working on the script before turning in his draft. Chris Weitz took over the writing duties after that, with Gary Whitta and John Knoll receiving story credit on Rogue One, and Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, who was brought in to re-work the script for reshoots, receiving full screenplay credit. One of the most interesting tidbits Gary Whitta revealed during this Q&A is that his first draft originally showed the nerf herders, but he wouldn't say how they were involved in the story.

Fans never got to see what an actual "nerf herder" looks like, but the name itself became cemented in Star Wars lore with a line Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) delivers in Empire Strikes Back, when she insults Han Solo by calling him a "stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder." Han's response was also the stuff of legend, telling Leia, "Who's scruffy-looking?" Nerf herders were actual people who rounded up members of the nerf species, who were, "furry, non-sentient animals raised for their milk, meat, and hide," according to the Star Wars Wikia known as Wookiepedia. If they would have been seen in Rogue One, it would have marked the first time the nerf herders were actually seen in a Star Wars movie, but they recently made their first comic book appearance in Marvel's Star Wars #18, which was released in April.

Gary Whitta also discussed Galen Erso's (Mads Mikkelsen) act of defiance by purposefully building a flaw into the Death Star plans, which was ultimately exploited by the Rebel Alliance in A New Hope. The writer revealed that the flaw was, "always intended as an act of defiance and also a way to unmake what he was forced to help make." He also added that Galen kept working on the Death Star in hopes that the Empire would let him work on bringing free energy to developing planets, as promised. He also added that Forest Whitaker was the one actor who first came to mind when discussing Saw Gerrera, adding that they were "lucky to get him." It was announced this week that Forest Whitaker is returning to voice Saw Gerrera on the small screen in Star Wars Rebels.

When asked if Grand Moff Tarkin teamed up with Vader to take Krennic off of the Death Star project, the writer revealed that, "Vader is above all that internecine rivalry. I don't think he cares which officer he has to force-choke on any given day." He also adds that he thinks Vader chose to make his home on Mustafar, the same place he dueled with Obi-Wan Kenobi, revealing that "it's his choice because he wants to punish himself. As Luke says, there's still good/conflict in him." We have assembled all of Gary Whitta's tweets from the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Twitter Q&A session, which you can check out below.

Okay, one tiny bit of trivia: the original script had ACTUAL NERF HERDERS IN IT! #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/L3PcDztRCZ — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Okay about to start this #RogueOne twitterchat in a few minutes, if that’s not your cup of tea mute me or the #SWCanonChat for the next hour — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

@ChrisPirillo@audible_com Both Jyn’s parents are pacifists but Lyra isn’t afraid to pull a blaster to protect what she loves. #SWCanonChat — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I don’t think Jyn was ever meant to be a soldier. That’s the tragedy. Who knows what she might’ve become if her family had been left alone? https://t.co/eH5V7ppzjD — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Either Vader’s lair on Mustafar or making K-2 a reprogrammed Imp droid, we got a lot of fun material out of that one idea :) #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/tmodMucH3O — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

He was always a pacifist. His act of defiance in sabotaging DS-1 makes him a Rebel for sure. He risked his life to do it. https://t.co/XxCmRJrL4j — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

In the writing it was always intended as an act of defiance and also a way to unmake what he was forced to help make. https://t.co/XxCmRJrL4j — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I personally love the poetry that in a way it falls to the daughter to absolve the sins of the father. That feels like Star Wars to me. https://t.co/XxCmRJrL4j — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

What I love about Jyn is that she’s a child of two fathers, one a pacifist, one a warrior. She carries a little of both within her. https://t.co/NsJ1R7FWWA — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

The Jyn/Saw years fascinate me. I always saw her as a kind of “Beasts of No Nation” child soldier under Gerrera’s command. Tough upbringing. https://t.co/NsJ1R7FWWA — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I think that’s what kept him working on it for a long time, the belief that the Empire actually had altruistic goals. Naive, really. https://t.co/KysMRPTEwi — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I think probably a little of both. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/eAvtiPdwBW — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

That’s the real tragedy, all of Galen’s genius and good intentions corrupted in the purpose of something truly horrific. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/KysMRPTEwi — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Also horrific: the idea of kyber crystals, once a power source for peace and justice, now being used to kill planets #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/KysMRPTEwi — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Forest as Saw. Literally the first name that came up when we started talking about him. We were lucky to get him! #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/DMfOnXvgMA — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I guess they’re not that minor, but Chirrut and Baze. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/qa7bwGuQ1S — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Vader is above all that internecine rivalry. I don’t think he cares which officer he has to force-choke on any given day. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/Ivin1PQd8d — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

In my opinion it’s his choice because he wants to punish himself. As Luke says, there’s still good/conflict in him. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/IOtgoUMhLz — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I would swim through a lake of Mustafan lava to help tell those stories. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/IvGqJyOT3F — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I would swim through a lake of Mustafan lava to help tell those stories. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/IvGqJyOT3F — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Yup, their communications are scrambled because they’re so LEET. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/5tFGlbaOGq — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

For those who can’t see the original question: #SWCanonChatpic.twitter.com/1pU5PVGQ5C — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

What I love about #RogueOne is the Rebellion feels like a real resistance movement. Scrappy, disorganized, sometimes ugly. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/PGBQvxeax5 — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Does anybody really know what their relationship with Vader is like? The guy doesn’t give you very much. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/rTWtOrt8L5 — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

As an Imperial officer in the room with Vader, my general conversation goal would be this: AVOID DYING. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/rTWtOrt8L5 — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

@ericgeller It was Eadu in my stuff, not sure if that’s changed. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

He’d probably be sitting in that empty chair in the Death Star conference room in ANH, getting razzed by his fellow officers. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/VF6U8xGXO0 — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

She has a whole backstory and it’s in the prequel novel CATALYST. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/nvz0Q74sBX — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Personally I love the idea that the #RogueOne callsign is never used again, it’s like the Rebellion retired that jersey. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/jtcHbzxR86 — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

That’s how Saw Gerrera came to be in it. We wanted a character like that, turns out George had already created him. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/eGTgc4MIbK — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

Details changed along the way but the idea was always that you could watch them both back-to-back #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/44u2rvJb4h — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

For me the idea was that, released from his Imperial programming, he LOVES having freedom of expression. And he’s gonna use it. #SWCanonChathttps://t.co/QiK21l4VZg — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

I don’t know how many survivors typically get pulled out of a Death Star blast site. #SWCanonhttps://t.co/IQvQvLHXAQ — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016