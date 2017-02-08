We're two months out from the release of Rogue One in theaters, and there is still quite a lot we're learning about the first Star Wars Anthology movie. Now comes another cool piece of intel about the design, look and feel of one scene in particular. Apparently, one of the earlier moments was directly influenced by the original 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

Which is funny, because Blade Runner probably wouldn't have existed without 1977's A New Hope. And Harrison Ford probably would have still been a carpenter had it not been for Star Wars becoming such a cultural phenomenon when it did. But the snake eats its own tail, and it has been confirmed that the artists behind bringing the world of Rogue One pulled inspiration directly from Ridley Scott's android tale.

Namely, the scene involving the Ring of Kafrene. Here, Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, meets a shady contact in a shadowy criminal underworld. If you thought this moment featuring the Rebel intelligence operative felt a lot like Deckard's adventures in hunting down murderous android replicants, you'd be right. The similarity is intentional.

Concept artists behind the scene revealed as much during a Q&A session at the London comic book store Gosh! this past weekend. The event featured artists and costume designers from Rogue One that included Glyn Dillon, Dave Crossman, Adam Brockbank, Matt Allsopp, Vincent Jenkins, Jon Mccoy and Will Htay. They were out and about promoting the new book The Art of Rogue One by Josh Kushins, when it was revealed that Blade Runner was a direct influence on the Ring of Kafrene.

Other reveals that they shared included the fact that Star Wars: Clone Wars character Saw Gerrera was never supposed to be hiding on the moon of Jedha, which is a Jedi holy planet. And they revealed that the final Darth Vader scene was a rush job that had to be done in a hurry. But perhaps the Blade Runner detail was the most interesting.

Rogue One added a bunch of new locals to the Star Wars universe. But the Ring of Kafrene was short shifted on screen time. It did, however, help set up a much darker corner of the Star Wars playground. And if you look closely, you can see that the cityscapes and marketplaces that makeup this backdrop are truly pulled right from Blade Runner. Some scenes in the movie were also inspired by Ridley Scott's Alien. So Ridley Scott himself had quite the impact on the movie.

Rogue One isn't the first time that Star Wars has cribbed from Blade Runner. George Lucas has previously admitted that he wanted certain parts of Coruscant in the prequels to look like Blade Runner, with Attack of the Clones paying homage to the movie. The world of Blade Runner is returning to the big screen in 2017. Blade Runner 2049, which was produced by Ridley Scott will be in theaters this summer. It will be interesting to see if that long-awaited sequel returns the favor and pulls anything from the world of Star Wars.