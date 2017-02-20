With Disney's beloved Star Wars spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story winding down at the box office, many fans are wondering when the Blu-ray and DVD announcement will be made. While we still haven't heard anything official from Disney and LucasFilm yet, that announcement may be coming soon, with new reports claiming that this blockbuster will debut on Blu-ray and DVD April 4. There has even been some early artwork that has leaked, but it is not the final artwork and may be changed when the Blu-ray and DVD is officially released.

Star Wars News Net reports that there have been a number of hints that Rogue One may be released on Blu-ray and DVD April 4. The first clue was the announcement of Titan's book titled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story The Official Mission Debrief, which debuts on March 28 and was said to "coincide with the movie's home release." This lead many fans to believe the release date was either March 28 or April 4, but there was later a leaked list from a Wal-Mart employee webinar that revealed April 4 was in fact the street date. Now the retailer Best Buy has listed Rogue One with a street date of April 4 as well, which essentially confirms the date in lieu of an official announcement.

The April 4 date means this home video release will come just a few days before Star Wars Celebration, which takes place from April 15-17 in Orlando, Florida. This will allow LucasFilm to sell Rogue One Blu-rays and DVDs at the convention, while also allowing the studio to focus their promotional efforts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It is widely believed that the first trailer for The Last Jedi will debuting during this big event, although that has yet to be confirmed at this time. The April 4 date also follows a pattern established by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was released on April 5, 2016.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ended up taking the domestic box office crown with $528.7 million, although its worldwide take of $1.04 billion still falls just short of the worldwide box office winner, Captain America: Civil War, which earned $1.15 billion. Some have blamed the film's lackluster performance in China as one reason why it couldn't beat Captain America: Civil War at the worldwide box office. While Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned an impressive $124.1 million in China, Rogue One has earned roughly half that take, with $69.4 million. Some have blamed an apocalyptic smog that blanketed the country, while other box office analysts believe that, since the original Star Wars films were never released in China, fans in the Middle Kingdom don't have as much of a connection to a story like Rogue One, which is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Fans will also be able to explore more of the Rogue One aftermath with a newly-announced Rogue One sequel book, which will be released on July 25. This book is set after the humiliating theft of the Death Star plans and the resulting destruction of the battle station, the Empire is on the defensive. In response to this stunning defeat, the Imperial Navy has authorized the formation of an elite team of soldiers, known as Inferno Squad. Their mission: infiltrate and eliminate the remnants of Saw Gerrera's Partisans. Following the death of their leader, the Partisans have carried on his extremist legacy, determined to thwart the Empire, no matter what the cost. Now, Inferno Squad must prove their status as the best of the best and take down the Partisans from within. Take a look at the Blu-ray cover art for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which still isn't finalized yet and may be subject to change.