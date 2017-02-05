Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is winding down its theatrical run, and if fans want to learn even more about this movie, they can pick up The Art of Rogue One book, which was released the same day this Star Wars spin-off hits theaters. Over the past few weeks, concept artist Matt Alsopp has been releasing concept art images from this book, which you can see below. Fans can get a closer look at the AT-ACT loading bay, the new droid K-2SO, and much more in these new images.

Rogue One recently passed a huge box office milestone, crossing $1 billion worldwide. It has already won the 2016 domestic box office crown with $524.6 million, easily beating Finding Dory's tally of $486.2 million. It is still just behind Captain America: Civil War's worldwide total of $1.1 billion, but it's possible that it could beat it out in its final days of its theatrical release. Rogue One currently stands at $1.04 billion, so we'll have to wait and see if it can surpass Marvel's Captain America: Civil War for the worldwide box office crown.

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. The story is by John Knoll and Gary Whitta, and the screenplay is by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy. Rogue One helps set the standard for future spin-offs, which will be hitting theaters over the next few years.

LucasFilm will release more Star Wars spin-offs over the next few years, starting with Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han Solo's mentor Garris Shrike and Emilia Clarke as an unspecified character. LucasFilm will release this film on May 25, 2018, although there have been rumors it may move to a December 2018 release as well.