Sony Pictures has debuted the new trailer for Roman J. Israel, Esq., which teams up Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington with writer-director Dan Gilroy. The filmmaker is making his second feature film as a director, following his critically-acclaimed breakthrough debut Nightcrawler. The filmmaker returns to explore the darker side of Los Angeles once again in this film, but this time, through the eyes of the title character, an lawyer whose life gets turned upside down.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Oscar winner Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career. Colin Farrell costars as the ambitious, monied lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm. The film held its world premiere screening at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, ahead of its theatrical debut next month.

The supporting cast includes Carmen Ejogo, Nazneen Contractor, Shelley Hennig, Niles Fitch, James Paxton and Brittany Ishabishi. Sony Pictures has set a November 3 release date for Roman J. Israel, Esq., which has the unfortunate task of going up against Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated superhero sequel Thor: Ragnarok, although it is expected to open in limited release. Given the star power this movie has with Denzel Washington leading a talented cast, this will most likely expand nationwide in the weeks and months ahead, but there have been no details given yet about a theatrical expansion quite yet.

This film could be another potential 2018 Oscar candidate for both Denzel Washington and Dan Gilroy, although there is still a long way to go until the full awards season picture comes into place. Denzel Washington is coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in Fences, and a successful remake with last year's The Magnificent Seven. Dan Gilroy was nominated for an Oscar for his Nightcrawler original screenplay, but before he made his directorial debut with that film, he wrote the screenplays for movies such as Two For the Money, Real Steel, The Bourne Legacy, and, most recently, Kong: Skull Island, and he is also the brother of filmmaker Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Denzel Washington also serves as a producer on Roman J. Israel, Esq. with Jennifer Fox and Todd Black, with Brian Oliver, Betsy Danbury, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Michael Bloom, Adam Pincus, Aaron L. Gilbert, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce, Derek Dauchy and Ben Ross serving as executive producers. Going up against such a crowded field in November, especially starting out in limited release, this may not be a box office hit for Sony, but it could pay off big come awards season. While we wait for more on this upcoming drama, take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube.