Police in Virginia have obtained an arrest warrant for actress Rose McGowan after authorities allegedly found a controlled substance in some of her belongings that she left behind on a United flight at Washington Dulles International Airport in January of this year. Police are charging McGowan with a felony possession of narcotics. The 44-year-old McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood and she now claims that this drug charge is "horsesh!t" and a silencing tactic.

Rose McGowan took to Twitter to slam the felony drug allegations, claiming that officials are trying to "silence her." McGowan had this to say.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horsesh!t."

McGowan has been one of the most vocal people in Hollywood, slamming the entertainment industry after sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein came to light. She's also used her Twitter account to encourage others to speak up and come forward about their experiences with sexual assault and harassment.

News of the felony arrest warrant comes after Rose McGowan claims she was offered $1 million dollars to keep quiet about her accusations that she was raped by Weinstein, with the offer coming just a day before the New York Times and New York Post ran their stories on his alleged behavior over the past few decades. McGowan said that she turned down the offer, explaining, "I don't want your money, that would make me feel disgusting." In total, over 50 actresses have come forward alleging sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan was immediately flooded with messages of support from her followers, with one writing, "Rose, you've got an army of angry women behind you. Just let them try..." Another added, "OMG Don't stay silent Rose. I will support you always #RoseArmy." McGowan recently spoke out at the Women's Convention over the weekend and gave an impassioned, fiery speech about sexual misconduct in Hollywood, drawing cheers from thousands of people. "No more," McGowan said to cheers. "Name it. Shame it. Call it out ... It's time to clean house!"

Corey Feldman was recently arrested on drug charges and insinuated that he was trying to be silenced as well for announcing that he has details on a Hollywood pedophile ring. Feldman was driving his touring vehicle when he was pulled over for speeding and eventually brought into the station for having marijuana and Xanax without prescriptions. The actor called it a classic "shakedown" and now claims that the underbelly of the entertainment industry is trying to silence him from talking any further about an alleged Hollywood pedophile ring. Corey Feldman is trying to raise money to make a movie about his life that will include the names of Hollywood heavy hitters that are involved in the alleged pedophile ring, while Rose McGowan is currently writing a memoir about her life and experiences in Hollywood. You can read more about the arrest warrant via Rose McGowan's Twitter page below.