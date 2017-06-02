Today, June 1, marks the start of a new month, and this particular month has been recognized as LGBT Pride Month. Sony Pictures brought together its Rough Night stars Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell and Zoe Kraviz together with Ilana Glazer wishing, "all of our trans, gay, lesbian and gender non-conforming friends a very Happy Pride." They also came together to introduce a new clip from Rough Night, which isn't exactly a "red band" clip, per se, but it does feature a raunchy dance set to a popular song from 15 years ago.

Sony Pictures debuted this clip on their YouTube channel today, which takes place at a nightclub, when the DJ announces a very special request from a "caucasian named Alice" (Jillian Bell). As the rest of these wild ladies get on stage, Alice explains to Pippa (Kate McKinnon) that they won the talent contest in college when they were freshmen with this routine, warning her to get back. When the music comes on, we learn this is a choreographed routine set to the 2002 Khia hit song "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)." By the end of this routine, though, some choreography seems to have gone awry, with Alice falling flat on her back.

If this clip and the red band trailer are any indication, Rough Night does not hold anything back, when it comes to R-rated material. The story centers on five best friends from college (Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz), who reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

We also learned in the Rough Night trailer that surfaced just a few days ago, that Kate McKinnon's Pippa didn't actually go to school with the rest of this group. However, Jess (Scarlett Johansson) met this Aussie while doing her semester abroad Down Under, as they reunite in Miami for this outrageous bachelorette party. While we don't get to see them in this clip, the supporting cast includes Demi Moore, Colton Haynes, Ty Burrell, Dean Winters and Karan Soni. Sony Pictures has set a June 16 release date for Rough Night, putting it up against the Pixar animated sequel Cars 3, the Open Road Films Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, and Entertainment Studios' shark thriller 47 Meters Down.

Lucia Aniello makes her feature directorial debut with Rough Night, working from a script she co-wrote with Paul W. Downs, who also has a supporting acting role in this summer comedy. The Sony YouTube page describes Rough Night as the, "1st R-Rated Comedy Directed by a woman Starring women," so it will be interesting to see if ladies will flock to this outrageous comedy when it hits theaters in just a few weeks. Until then, take a look at this raucous clip from Rough Night below.