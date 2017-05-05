If you've ever wanted to see Scarlett Johansson do a bunch of drugs with some funny ladies and accidentally kill a male stripper, you'll probably want to watch this latest red band trailer for Rough Night. Instead of seeing Scarlett Johansson disposing of some bad guys as an Avenger, we are going to see her up to absolutely no good and be an accessory to murder in this R-rated comedy that looks like it could be the female version of The Hangover. Fair warning: this thing is very NSFW, so if you're around small children or in an office, at least throw on some headphones.

Sony recently released this second trailer for Rough Night which paints pretty much the same picture as the first trailer did, but it is definitely a bit heavier on the raunchy stuff. By the looks of it, this movie will be blending elements from The Hangover, Weekend at Bernie's and Very Bad Things, with a female-driven cast. Hollywood has been pretty big on taking premises that traditionally featured males in the lead and gender-swapping them and updating them for a modern audience. That looks like more or less to be what is going on with Rough Night.

In Rough Night, a group of best friends from college gets back together after 10 years for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami with Jess (Scarlett Johansson) set to tie the knot. Their night of partying and cutting loose takes a hilarious and dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. The group is then forced to try and cover it up but, among all of the craziness, they're ultimately brought closer together.

Sony will be facing some very stiff competition at the box office when Rough Night hits theaters this June. The week prior will see the release of The Mummy and, while not as reliable as Dwayne Johnson these days, never count out Tom Cruise. The same week that Rough Night comes out will also see the release of several other major movies, including 47 Meters Down, the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me and, most notably, Pixar's Cars 3. Rough Night could definitely serve as a good bit of counter-programming, but moviegoers will have a lot of choices that weekend, so if the movie is shy of great, it could wind up being a bit of a bust. But Scarlett Johansson has proven to be quite box office draw over the years as well, so this one could go either way.

The cast for Rough Night includes Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Ty Burrell. The movie is directed by Lucia Aniello with a script she co-wrote with Paul W. Downs. Rough Night is set for release on June 16. Be sure to check out the new red band trailer for yourself below.