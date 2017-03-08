Sony Pictures has released the first domestic trailer and an international trailer for the upcoming comedy Rough Night, which was previously known as Rock That Body. This outrageous comedy is coming along at the perfect time, with the recent success of R-rated superhero movies (Logan, Deadpool) and comedies (Bad Moms) alike, which could make Rough Night one of the sleeper hits of the summer. This movie also shows a different side of Scarlett Johansson, who sheds her action hero persona to play a bride-to-be who gets crazy in Miami.

In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

The supporting cast includes Paul W. Downs, Colton Haynes, Demi Moore, Ty Burrell, Dean Winters, Karan Soni and Natalie Gold. Sony has set a June 16 release date for this outrageous comedy, which will go up against the Disney Pixar animated sequel Cars 3 and Lionsgate's Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me. This weekend could shape up to be an interesting one at the box office, with the family-friendly Cars 3 going up against two adult-themed films in a landscape where R-rated movies are becoming more and more popular. It may certainly not be an easy win for Cars 3, as most would imagine, but that race will be decided this June.

Lucia Aniello makes her feature directorial debut with Rough Night, after serving as a writer, producer and director on the hit Comedy Central series Broad City. She also co-wrote the script with Broad City star/writer-producer Paul W. Downs, who also plays Scarlett Johansson's fiancee in this comedy. The writers also produce alongside Matt Tolmach and Dave Becky, with Matthew Hirsch serving as an executive producer. Broad City star and co-creator Ilana Glazer also plays one of the main characters.

While this isn't exactly a red-band trailer chocked full of R-rated language, it is dubbed a "restricted" trailer, with some sexually-charged scenes and language. The international trailer below is actually a bit shorter than the domestic version, but there are a few new scenes in the international version that aren't included in the domestic trailer. We also have the first photo from Rough Night which you can check out below these raucous trailers along with a number of character posters.