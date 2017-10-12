Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is in talks to star in director Justin Kurzel's World War II thriller Ruin, which, if her deal is finalized, will be shot early next year, before the actress gets to work on Wonder Woman 2. Warner Bros confirmed during Comic-Con 2017 that the Wonder Woman 2 release date has been set for December 13, 2019, and with shooting on the superhero sequel not expected to happen until next summer, that gives the actress time to shoot Ruin before returning as Diana of Themyscira. Unfortunately, no details about Gal Gadot's character have been revealed at this time.

The project is set in the aftermath of World War II, and is said to be a gritty period revenge thriller in the same vein as Inglorious Basterds and Fury. The story follows a "nameless ex-Nazi captain" who wanders through the ruins of Germany following the war's end. Wanting to make amends for his horrific war crimes, he decides to track down the surviving members of his Nazi SS Death Squad. Gal Gadot is currently the first cast member to come aboard, so it isn't quite clear who is playing the main character at this time.

This script from Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo sparked a bidding war when it hit the market in March, with producer Marc Butan's MadRiver Pictures ultimately securing the project. Justin Kurzel came aboard to direct in April, as his follow-up to the video game adaptation Assassin's Creed. Other reports have claimed that Christian Bale is being considered for the lead role, but that hasn't been confirmed at this time. It also remains to be seen how many more key roles are needed to be cast before production gets under way early next year, but we'll likely find out soon enough with production beginning in a few weeks.

Gal Gadot has certainly become quite the in-demand actress following the smash box office hit Wonder Woman, which has taken in $412.4 million at the domestic box office, the second highest-grossing domestic movie behind Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) and $821.2 million worldwide, the seventh highest tally of the year. We reported last month that Gal Gadot is in talks to star in Deeper, alongside Bradley Cooper. No production schedule has been given for that film, which was written by Max Landis and will be directed by Kornel Mundruczo, so it's possible that this may not happen until after Wonder Woman 2 wraps next year.

We also reported last month that Wonder Woman 2 landed writer Dave Callaham, best known for his work on The Expendables and creating the upcoming Amazon series Jean-Claude Van Johnson. The writer will be working with director Patty Jenkins to craft the screenplay, after she signed a deal that made her the highest-paid female director in history, coming off the enormous success of Wonder Woman. Deadline broke the news on Ruin, and if Gal Gadot's deal is finalized, that could kick this project into high gear, with more casting announcements potentially coming soon. Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed 2011 film The Snowtown Murders, which he followed up with MacBeth and Assassin's Creed, both of which starred Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.