Actor Ryan Gosling is currently out promoting his latest project, Blade Runner 2049, which has been getting early rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but he took time out on the Ellen show to pay tribute to his dog, George. George passed away in December of last year, but Gosling wants to make sure that his memory lives on since he was such a large part of the actor's life. Ryan Gosling shared stories about George and laughed as he recalled the good times during the course of George's 17 years with Gosling.

While promoting Blade Runner 2049 on Ellen, Ryan Gosling was given the chance to pay tribute to George and even revealed that he wears his dog tag around his neck as a form of tribute. Gosling recalls that George started to age and compared him to an aging rock star. He explains.

"George, as he started to age, started to look like an aging rock star. He was sorta skinny-fat and he had big hair and, you know, no teeth, open sores, but still sexy."

This isn't the only tribute that Gosling has paid to George in recent months. Besides wearing the dog tag around his neck for almost a year, the actor paid a grand tribute on Saturday Night Live last week.

When Gosling hosted the season premiere of SNL last week, he came out during the closing of the show wearing sweater in salute and has been seen all over promoting Blade Runner 2049 with the dog tag proudly displayed including an SNL promo picture. The actor has been out doing press for the upcoming sequel to Blade Runner with costar Harrison Ford, sharing funny stories from the set and also revealing that Ford accidentally punched him while filming the movie.

During his segment with Ellen, Ryan Gosling said some words about George that many dog owners will be able to relate with. A lot of dog owners consider them to be more than dogs and true members of the family, which is something that Gosling definitely agrees with. He had this to say.

"He was a good friend to me, but it's funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where he always, I think he felt like he felt being a dog was beneath him, you know?"

Gosling went on to say that George acted more like a human being and that he would take some convincing before attempting a trick or even sitting down on command. Gosling explains.

"He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interest."

Ryan Gosling is not the only one to have recently lost a dog life. Actor Tom Hardy recently went through the death of his dog, Woodstock, and he wrote a long open letter to pay tribute to him as well as posting a video montage of tender moments. Both George and Woodstock were well known as they attended talk shows, sat in on movie sets, and even hit up the red carpet with their owners. You can watch Ryan Gosling's tribute to George via the official Ellen Show YouTube account below.