Gravitas Ventures has released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming thriller Ryde, which puts a terrifying new twist on ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber that have been sweeping the nation. Much like how Jaws terrified a generation from going to the beach, this movie may have fans thinking twice when seeking a ride from Lyft or Uber, because you never know who will pick you up. In this new thriller Ryde, several of these passengers don't exactly get home safely.

A hip, new ride share service app called Ryde is taking over and dominating the taxi industry. It's less expensive and capturing followers with it's fun and casual "friend giving you a ride" vibe. It's the latest and coolest app out there. But is it safe? Everyone is going to find out when a psychopath hacks the identity of a Ryde driver. Now everyone who uses the app will be at the mercy of this maniac. Getting a ride form Ryde might be just be a few clicks away, but getting out of the car alive may not be so easy.

The new trailer debuted on Gravitas Ventures YouTube, which gives us a glimpse at the life of a mysterious Ryde driver named Paul, played by David Wachs. He appears to be an ordinary ride-sharing upstart, who gets noticed by one of his riders on the street. In another scene, he enjoys the Los Angeles skyline while his passengers smokes a cigarette outside. But by the end of this footage, it's clear that this psychopath is out for blood, any way he can get it. The footage ends with a cryptic line from the character seen at the beginning of the trailer, who is explaining the Ryde app to her boyfriend, revealing that this driver, "has five R's," which means that he's not going to kill them...Although that may not be the case.

Unfortunately, this trailer doesn't exactly get into how this mysterious Paul managed to "hack the identity" of a Ryde driver, although that's clearly important since the Ryde driver's rating is important to his customers. The supporting cast includes Jessica Serfaty, Ronnie Alvarez, Kyle Thomas Schmidt, Veronica Loren, Delpaneaux Wills, Valerie Lynn Smith and Dylan Taylor. Gravitas Ventures has set a September 15, 2017 release date for Ryde, although it isn't clear if this harrowing thriller will open in wide release or limited release, but it will be going up against Paramount's mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence, Lionsgate's American Assassin starring Dylan O'Brien and Open Road Films' All I See Is You starring Blake Lively.

Brian Frank Visciglia directs from a script he co-wrote with Kat Silvia and Dustin Frost. This film marks Brian Frank Visciglia's feature film debut, and he's already in post-production on his next film Malady, and in pre-production on Primer, which has Michael Jai White attached to star. Ryde will also be facing ArtAffects' Because of Gracia, Annapurna Pictures' Brad's Status and IFC's drama Rebel in the Rye in limited released, so we'll have to wait and see how it fares in theaters. Until then, take a look at the first trailer and poster for Ryde below.