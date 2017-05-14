Logan is nearing its Blu-ray/DVD and VOD release after a tremendous theatrical run. The movie was pretty much everything fans wanted it to be, and then some. Even though the movie was largely the Wolverine movie we've all been waiting a very long time for, there were still a few things missing. Like Sabretooth. But a newly revealed deleted scene from Logan does include a direct reference to Wolverine's usually evil brother.

Warning: there are minor spoilers ahead for Logan. The clip wasn't officially released by Fox, but it did manage to make its way onto YouTube anyway. In the clip, we see Wolverine sleeping on a couch after he has reached the mutant kids who are trying to cross the border and get to safety. One of the mutant kids, named Bobby, decides to show him some of his X-Men action figures. One of which just so happens to be Victor Creed, aka Sabretooth. When asked if Sabretooth is real, or was just a lie like many of the other things in the comics, Logan says that indeed, the figure he is holding was based on a real mutant.

It is hard to complain about Logan, but having any sort of nod to Victor actually in the movie would have been nice. Director James Mangold probably had a very good reason for cutting this scene, but it might have been a nice way to tip the cap to Sabretooth. At one point, Liev Schreiber was actually going to reprise his role as Sabretooth from X-Men Origins: Wolverine in Logan, but things didn't pan out. Here's what the actor had to say about it in a recent interview.

"There was an invitation early on from Hugh Jackman and [director James Mangold] and I would have loved to work on it. It was very difficult given Ray Donovan's schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with story. I think it's a terrific movie. I'm just very proud of Hugh and the way that he handled himself with that franchise and that character. It was a great experience to be involved with one of them and to get to work with them. I had mixed emotions when I heard that he was going to retire."

With or without any reference to Sabretooth, Logan did just fine. The movie wound up grossing more than $600 million worldwide, shattering the grosses of both X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine. It is also one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time now and one of the best-reviewed movies of 2017. Logan currently holds an outstanding 92 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a matching 92 percent audience rating.

Logan isn't done just yet. Those who are looking for an excuse to see the movie one more time can check out the special black and white noir screening at select Alamo Drafthouse locations on May 16. Even if you can't make it out to theaters, the Noir version will be available when Logan is released on DVD/Blu-ray on May 23. Be sure to check out the newly revealed deleted scene for yourself below.