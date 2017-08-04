Pure Flix and Paramount Pictures have debuted the first trailer and poster for Same Kind of Different As Me, starring Academy Award winners Renee Zellweger (Bridget Jones's Diary) and Jon Voight (Ray Donovan) and Academy Award nominees Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine) and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond). The studios have also released the first poster for this true story adaptation, which will tear at your heartstrings when it hits theaters this fall. This amazing true story began with a chance encounter at a homeless shelter.

Based on the best-selling book, Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) is on a quest to save his marriage to his wife Deborah (Renee Zellweger). In the midst of his journey, he befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) who alters their lives forever. The story is based on the book of the same name written by Ron Hall and the real-life homeless man who he and his wife encountered, Denver Moore, along with Lynn Vincent, who also co-wrote the book Heaven Is For Real, which was turned into the 2014 movie of the same name, starring Greg Kinnear, Thomas Haden Church and Kelly Reilly. The book was on the New York Times Best Sellers List for non-fiction books since October 2008.

The movie adaptation has been been in the works for quite some time, with Veralux Media optioning the novel in 2008, with Samuel L. Jackson attached to star as Denver Moore after the book was optioned. The adaptation didn't get off the ground for several years, until Paramount picked up the property, setting Renee Zellwegger, Greg Kinnear, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight to star. Still, production began in October 2014, and it has been a long road to get this movie in theaters, with the movie originally slated for release on October 29, 2016, before getting bumped to February 3, 2017 and ultimately to its current home on October 20, 2017. Paramount has teamed with the faith-based company PureFlix for this release, which has released the God's Not Dead series of films, along with this year's The Case for Christ.

The supporting cast includes Olivia Holt as Ron and Deborah's daughter Regan, Dana Gourier as Willow, Tonea Stewart as Big Mama, Daniel Zacapa as Julio Larraz and Stephanie Leigh Schlund as C.C. Same Kind of Different as Me hits theaters October 20, 2017, where it will face plenty of competition in what is now the most crowded box office weekend of the year. As of now, Same Kind of Different As Me is one of a whopping six movies that are slated to open in wide release on October 20. It will be going up against Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Sony's Only the Brave, Universal's The Snowman, Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's Boo2! A Madea Halloween and The Weinstein Company's War With Grandpa.

Same Kind of Different As Me is directed by Michael Carney, which marks his feature directorial debut. The director also wrote the screenplay with Alexander Foard, making his writing debut, along with author Ron Hall. Cale Boyter, Ron Hall, Stephen D. Johnston, Darren Moorman, Mary Parent serve as producers for Same Kind of Different as Me. While this true story drama may have an uphill climb with such a competitive box office weekend, it's certainly possible that the growing faith-based audience could come out in droves and make Same Kind of Different As Me a surprise hit of the fall. Take a look at the first trailer, courtesy of PureFlix YouTube, and poster for Same Kind of Different As Me below.