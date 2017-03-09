One of the regular features on The Late Late Show With James Corden is called Role Call, where the host will recreate a number of iconic scenes with his guest that evening. Earlier this week, the iconic Samuel L. Jackson appeared on the show, and being the good sport that he is, agreed to take part in that night's Role Call, where the actor revisited his beloved Jules Winnfield character from Quentin Tarantino's indie classic Pulp Fiction. Throughout this 11-minute video, the star revisited a number of his most indelible performances, with the help of some props, wigs and fake backdrops.

The 11-minute video was posted on The Late Late Show's YouTube page, which begins with Jules Winnfield's iconic Biblical speech, and has James Corden playing the role of John Travolta's Vincent Vega. They then quickly transition to another early scene in the film where Vincent Vega explains to Jules that a McDonald's quarter pounder with cheese is called a Royale with Cheese, because of the metric system. After a quick costume change, they transition to another Quentin Tarantino classic, the 1997 Elmore Leonard adaptation Jackie Brown, with James Corden playing Robert De Niro's Louis Gara in a scene towards the end where Samuel L. Jackson's Ordell Robbie shoots and kills him.

This comprehensive video also covers the Shaft remake, the Kingsman: The Secret Service scene where his character Valentine kills Colin Firth's Harry Hart, a pivotal scene from The Negotiator, and even the brief scene in Goodfellas where his minor character Stacks Edwards is killed. The scenes involving guns are humorously handled with toy guns where a "Bang!" sign pops out of the barrel. This celebratory video even features his one memorable scene in 1988's Coming To America, where he plays a deranged man trying to rob the fast food restaurant Eddie Murphy's Akeem works at.

The video takes a hilarious turn around the four-minute mark, where Samuel L. Jackson revisits his Augustus Gibbons role from the original XXX, with James Corden trying to imitate Vin Diesel as the title character. Samuel L. Jackson can't help but break character when he hears James Corden's lackluster Vin Diesel impression. The video continues with his "Jesus/Hey Zeus" scene from Die Hard With a Vengeance, followed by his pivotal courtroom scene in A Time to Kill, a scene featuring his Mister Senor Love Daddy character from Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, and even a live-action version of his The Incredibles character Fro-Zone. Those scenes represent merely the first half of this 11-minute video.

Other movies revisited in this video include a hilarious re-creation of his shark attack death in Deep Blue Sea, and even an interesting version of the upcoming Kong: Skull Island, which hits theaters tonight in sneak preview screenings. The video ends with scenes from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, all of his Marvel movies at once, and Soul Men. Take a look at this hilarious 11-minute video that pays tribute to the legendary career of Samuel L. Jackson.