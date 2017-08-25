There's a new hero in Michigan today after a 10-year old boy saved the life of his 2-year old brother. The boy says that he learned how to perform CPR after watching Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2015's disaster movie, San Andreas. When Johnson caught wind of the news, he hailed the young boy as a "real-life" hero and tweeted a virtual high five to the Michigan boy.

WXYS News, a local ABC affiliate in Michigan, reported that 10-year old Jacob O'Connor found his 2-year old brother, Dylan, floating in his grandmother's pool face down. Apparently, Dylan was able to sneak outside without anybody noticing and reportedly fell in the water. When Jacob found Dylan, he straight away remembered a scene from San Andreas where Dwayne Johnson's character performs CPR on his daughter during the flood scene. Jacob explains.

"I pulled him out and started giving him compressions."

Jacob then pulled the toddler from the pool and instantly began to perform CPR just like he saw Johnson do in San Andreas. As it turns out, Jacob's valiant efforts that he learned from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saved his little brother's life. 2-year old Dylan only spent a day in the hospital and has since made a full recovery. The boys' mother said, "He can watch any Rock movie he wants" in reference to Jacob's actions. The boys' grandmother was in the other room getting ready to put Dylan down for a nap when Jacob ran in to tell her what had happened. Grandma said that Jacob was very calm when telling her what had happened to Dylan.

At first, the family wasn't sure if Dylan was going to make it, but the doctors later came out and said that Jacob's heroic actions did, indeed, save his younger brother's life. When asked where he learned the CPR, Jacob explained the scene from San Andreas. Jacob had this to say.

"There was an earthquake, then it caused a tsunami and then there was a daughter that was drowning and he had to get her out and he did the same thing,"

Dylan was only in the hospital for one day and went right back to grandma's house and tried to jump in the pool again. Grandma says that she has now installed new locks on the door to prevent young Dylan from going on a solo swim again. When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was informed of Jacob's actions, he prepared a statement on Twitter for him. The actor had this to say to Jacob and the media for reporting the story.

"Thank you media for covering such an inspiring story. What a brave (and calm) 10yr old boy in the face of that heightened distress."

The amazing story has now given Jacob a pass to watch any movie starring the Rock, but mom might want to hold off on letting him watch Baywatch. There's no telling what he can learn from that movie.

Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter 🙌🏾 Jacob for saving your little brother's life. You're a real life hero. We're all proud of you! DJ https://t.co/M34d2NIYIy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017