Adam Sandler is back yet again with another Netflix original movie. Sandy Wexler is the third of four comedies that were part of his exclusive contact with the streaming service. And this might be the best one yet. Which, I'm sure, some of you will joke that it shouldn't be too hard to top The Ridiculous 6 or The Do-Over, but those have been some of Netflix's biggest original movies to date. Today, we get the first trailer for Sandy Wexler, and it's pure Sandler gold!

Sandy Wexler will do for the 90s what The Wedding Singer did for the 80s, bringing a shot of nostalgia straight to the veins of the Millennial generation. Though, Sandler let this one simmer a little bit longer. The Wedding Singer arrived in 1998, not even a decade after the 80s had passed, and not everyone was as nostalgic for the era as some teens and mid-20-year-olds are for a movie like this. So it should prove to be a big hit with that demographic.

Netflix will premiere Sandy Wexler exclusively on April 14, 2017. The movie isn't getting a proper theatrical release, but as we've seen with the previous two Adam Sandler movies, these comedies are arriving on the streaming platform with just as much hype and anticipation as any blockbuster. And the previous two did sting the actual box office a little, ensuring audiences had something new and fresh to watch at home as an alternative to seeking out a seat in the local cinema.

Sandy Wexler debuts the same weekend that the hugely anticipated sequel The Fate of The Furious arrives in multiplexes across the world. It will also be going up against the Open Road wide release of Spark: A Space Tale, an animated sci-fi action comedy for the whole family.

Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single-minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke (Academy Award and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson), a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park.

The Netflix original film also stars Kevin James (True Memoirs of An International Assassin), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ultimate Beastmaster), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Nick Swardson (The Do-Over), Rob Schneider (Real Rob, Grown Ups), Jane Seymour (Wedding Crashers), Grammy winner Aaron Neville, Arsenio Hall and more.

The film is directed by Steven Brill (The Do-Over). Paul Sado, Dan Bulla and Adam Sandler wrote the script. Happy Madison Productions' Adam Sandler and Allen Covert serve as producers. Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy serve as executive producers. Take a look at the first trailer courtesy of Netflix.