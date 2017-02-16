Following the brief teaser trailer released last month, Netflix has now unleashed a full trailer for their upcoming comedy Sandy Wexler, starring Adam Sandler as the title character. This comedy marks the third movie in his four-picture deal with the streaming service, which has already yielded the 2015 Western The Ridiculous Six and last year's The Do-Over. While the comedy superstar reunites with several of his frequent collaborators, this movie shows Adam Sandler sharing the spotlight with Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson.

Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s, diligently representing a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson), a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park. Over the course of a decade, the two of them play out a star-crossed love story.

This Netflix original film also stars Kevin James (True Memoirs of An International Assassin), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ultimate Beastmaster), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Nick Swardson (The Do-Over), Rob Schneider (Real Rob, Grown Ups), Jane Seymour (Wedding Crashers), Grammy winner Aaron Neville, Arsenio Hall and more. This role marks the first feature film role for Arsenio Hall since 2009's Black Dynamite. The film is directed by Steven Brill (The Do-Over). Paul Sado, Dan Bulla and Adam Sandler wrote the script. Happy Madison Productions' Adam Sandler and Allen Covert serve as producers.

Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy serve as executive producers. film will be released on the Netflix streaming service April 14, 2017. While this comedy won't be released in theaters, it won't technically have any box office competition, but it is coming out the same weekend as Universal Pictures' The Fate of the Furious, along with Open Road Films' Spark. Netflix doesn't release viewership data, so even if the box office performances of both The Fate of the Furious and Spark are somehow altered by the release of Sandy Wexler, it won't be revealed how many times the movie was watched in its "opening weekend."

It hasn't been announced yet what Adam Sandler's fourth and final movie for Netflix will be, or if the comedian has plans on extending his deal with the streaming service. With the release of this trailer, it's possible that the announcement of his last Netflix movie is just around the corner. The last time he was seen on the big screen was in 2015's Pixels, but he will be returning to the big screen later this year in director Noah Baumbach's Yeh Din Ka Kissa. That movie features an ensemble cast which includes Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Candice Bergen and Sakina Jaffrey. He will also return to voice Dracula in Sony Pictures Animation's sequel Hotel Transylvania 3, which is slated for release on September 21, 2018. The comedic superstar also guest-starring role on Kevin James new CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait. Take a look at the new trailer for Sandy Wexler below.