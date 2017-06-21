Oh, what a Halloween we'll have this year. There are plenty of ghouls and goblins heading towards the local cinema. But perhaps more awaited is the return of Jigsaw! Yes, John Kramer will be back this October as the Saw legacy continues. The eighth movie in the series, this latest installment promises to rejuvenate the horror franchise after laying dormant for several years. Today, we have the official logo along with these words from Lionsgate.

"One of the highest grossing Horror franchises of all time is back, taking the Jigsaw killer's signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level."

As previously reported, Jigsaw will be in theaters the weekend of Halloween, starting October 27, 2017. Lionsgate did not offer any more on the story, but we do have some ideas about where this particular installment is heading. The story takes place seven years after Saw: The Final Chapter. And it stars Laura Vandervoort (Bitten, Smallville) and Hannah Anderson (Shoot the Messenger, Lizzie Borden Took an Ax) in the leads.

It was previously reported that Tobin Bell will be back as the main villain John Kramer, albeit via flashbacks as he's been dead since the third Saw movie, unless there is something sinister afoot that we don't yet know. Michael and Peter Spierig of Daybreakers fame are helming this latest installment. Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg are penning the screenplay with help from original creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Producers include Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, and Oren Koules.

As far as John Kramer is concerned, early reports on the film indicated that he'll be back in a limited capacity. A glorified cameo. He is the Mickey Mouse of this saga, introduced 14 years ago, at a time when Saw was considered a breakthrough in the horror genre. It not only spawned 6 sequels and healthy filmmaking careers for James Wan and Leigh Whannell, but it also started a Halloween tradition that ran straight through for seven very successful years. For a couple of years, Paranormal Activity stood in its place while it hibernated. But now the iconic series is raring and ready to go, with its pig masks back in place.

Set photos revealed that there will be some grave robbing going down in the opening moments of this next installment. And these bodies turn up all over the city. Each corpse has met their own unique demise. An investigation gets underway. And all fingers point to John Kramer, aka Jigsaw. But how can this be? Jigsaw has been dead for more than a decade. The belief is that an apprentice has stepped in to pick up the mantle left behind by Kramer. And the clues may lead to someone embedded within the investigation. Neither Costas Mandylor nor Cary Elwes, both exposed as Kramer apprentices in past installments, are returning in Jigsaw, unless their appearance is planned as a surprise for fans. Though not officially confirmed by Lionsgate, the rest of the cast is believed to include Mandela Van Peebles, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez.

Jon Cor's Ryan from the last installment, 2010's Saw 3D, is rumored to be back in this sequel. Though it isn't known how much time he gets in the overall plot. Ryan was seen in the opening trap with Sebastian Pigot's Brad in Saw 7. Writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan previously revealed in that film's commentary track for the Blu-ray and DVD release, that it was Ryan and Brad who were wearing the pig masks at the end of the film, leading to speculation they may be the ones who unearth Jigsaw's grave in this new installment. Jigsaw died in Saw III, but he has been featured through flashbacks in ever subsequent Saw movie. With Tobin Bell returning here, it sounds like Saw fans are in for an old school treat that will terrorize their soul. While we await the first teaser trailer, take a look at the official logo.